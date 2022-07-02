Lightning strike kills two in Bogura, Mymensingh

Two people including a teenage boy have been killed by lightning strikes in separate incidents in two districts- Bogura and Mymensingh, on Thursday and Friday.

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: A farmer was killed by lightning strike in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The deceased was identified as Potu Mia, 38, son of Ayej Uddin, a resident of Gosail Village under Bhatgram Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Potu Mia went to fetch cattle in a field next to his house at noon. Suddenly thunderbolt struck on him at around 12:30pm, leaving him dead on the spot.

Bhatgram Union Parishad Chairman Abul Kalam Azad confirmed the incident.

MYMENSINGH: A teenage boy was killed by lightning strike in Tarakanda Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Nurul Amin, 14, son of Abdul Kuddus, a resident of Tikuri Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said thunderbolt struck on Nurul in the afternoon when he was ploughing a land nearby the house with a tractor, which left him critically injured. The family members rescued him, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.



