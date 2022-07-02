Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 2 July, 2022, 5:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Lightning strike kills two in Bogura, Mymensingh

Published : Saturday, 2 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102
Our Correspondents

Two people including a teenage boy have been killed by lightning strikes in separate incidents in two districts- Bogura and Mymensingh, on Thursday and Friday.
NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: A farmer was killed by lightning strike in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Friday noon.
The deceased was identified as Potu Mia, 38, son of Ayej Uddin, a resident of Gosail Village under Bhatgram Union in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Potu Mia went to fetch cattle in a field next to his house at noon. Suddenly thunderbolt struck on him at around 12:30pm, leaving him dead on the spot.
Bhatgram Union Parishad Chairman Abul Kalam Azad confirmed the incident.
MYMENSINGH: A teenage boy was killed by lightning strike in Tarakanda Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Nurul Amin, 14, son of Abdul Kuddus, a resident of Tikuri Village in the upazila.
Police and local sources said thunderbolt struck on Nurul in the afternoon when he was ploughing a land nearby the house with a tractor, which left him critically injured. The family members rescued him, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Countryside Events
Mango trading still vibrant in Rajshahi
Awareness seminar on climate changes held in Pirojpur
Woman dies after gang-rape in Kishoreganj
Lightning strike kills two in Bogura, Mymensingh
Four killed in road mishaps
Obituary
Five drown in four districts


Latest News
WHO calls for 'urgent' action in Europe over monkeypox
Two killed in Dhaka road accidents
BNP blames govt for fresh spike in Covid cases
Nirmal Guha's funeral held at Dohar
Eurozone inflation hits record
Man commits suicide in Chattogram
No roadside cattle haat will be allowed: Rezaul
FIFA to use new high-tech for offside calls at World Cup
Dialogue with Suu Kyi 'not impossible' says Myanmar junta
Motorcyclist killed in city road accident
Most Read News
Our journalism is still very different from theirs
Eid-ul-Azha on July 10
Krishnapad Roy new CMP commissioner
70 infected with C-19 in Chattogram
Pakistan players to get separate Test and limited overs contracts
Month long split camps
Microplastics and Marine life
China not giving material support for Russia’s war in Ukraine: US official
Critics really don't know about Bangladesh's potentiality: PM
BB unveils contractionary monetary policy to rein in inflation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft