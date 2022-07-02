Four killed in road mishaps

Four people including a minor girl have been killed in separate road accidents in four districts- Barguna, Dinajpur, Netrakona and Barishal, in two days.

BETAGI, BARGUNA: A man of Betagi Upazila in the district was killed in a road accident in Mirzaganj Upazila of Patuakhali District on Thursday noon.

The accident took place in Sundra Kalikapur area in Mirzaganj Upazila of Patuakhali at around 2pm.

The deceased was identified as Md Hiron alias Hiru, 51, son of Abul Hossain, a resident of Ward No. 4 Karuna Village under Mokamia Union in Betagi Upazila. He was the driver of a mahindra (local vehicle).

Police and local sources said Hiron was carrying construction material to an under construction building of Sundra Kalikapur High School at noon along with his vehicle. At one stage, the mahindra overturned and fell into a roadside ditch after losing its control over the steering in Kalikapur area, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

Necessary steps will be taken in this connection, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Mirzaganj Police Station (PS) Md Humayun Kabir.

Betagi PS OC Md Shah Alam Hawlader confirmed the incident.

CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR: A man was killed in a road accident in Chiribandar Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The accident took place in Dashmail Highway PS area on the Syedpur-Dashmail Highway under Fatehjangpur Union in the upazila at around 2:30pm.

The deceased was identified as Jabed Hossain, 21, son of Md Ehsanul Haque, son of Md Esanul Haque alias Mukti, a resident of Masterpara area under Fatehjangpur Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a truck of Bangladesh Army hit a motorcycle in the area on the Syedpur-Dashmile Highway, leaving motorcyclist Jabed critically injured.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

Dashmile Highway PS OC Md Masud Rana confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.

NETRAKONA: A minor girl was killed after a truck hit an auto-rickshaw in Kendua Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Alfa Akter, 7, daughter of Rahmat Bangalee, a resident of Pijahati Village in the upazila. She was a student of Ayesha Siddika Mohila Madrasa.

Police and local sources said a truck hit a battery-run auto-rickshaw in Raipur area in the afternoon, which left its passenger Alfa dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Kendua PS OC Mir Mahbubur Rahman confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: A local leader of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) was killed in a road accident in Kotwali Model PS area in the city on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Gias Uddin Babul Molla, 50. He was a BNP leader and former councillor of Ward No. 27 under Barishal City Corporation.

Police and local sources said Gias Uddin Babul Molla went to see a patient in a clinic in Jardan Road area of the city at noon.

While returning home from the clinic, an auto-rickshaw hit him at around 2:45pm, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH), where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead on arrival.

Being informed, police have recovered the body and kept it in the SBMCH morgue.

However, the law enforcers seized the auto-rickshaw but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Kotwali Model PS OC Lokman Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case with Kotwali Model PS is underway in this connection.

