AKM Abdur Rob

DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: Alhaj AKM Abdur Rob, a retired teacher of Dashmina Upazila in the district, died at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Medical University in Dhaka at 7:30pm on Wednesday. He was 84.

His first namaz-e-janaza was held on Dashmina Upazila Health Complex Field at 9am on Thursday.

After his second namaz-e-janaza at 11am on Thursday, he was buried at his family graveyard in Joita Village under Ronogopaldi Union.

He left behind his four sons, three daughters, a host of relatives and many well-wishers to mourn his death.



Rustam Ali Mridha

MIRZAGANJ, PATUAKHALI: Alhaj Md Rustam Ali Mridha, father of Patuakhali Zilla Parishad Member Md Shafiqul Islam Mohsin Mridha, died Bangladesh Specialised Hospital in Dhaka at 8pm on Monday. He was 85.

His namaz-e-janaza was held on Subidkhali Qarimia Qoamia Madrasa premises in Pashchim Subidkhali Village in the upazila at 9:30am on Tuesday.

Later on, he was buried at his family graveyard in the area.

He left behind his two wives, four sons, six daughters, a host of relatives and many well-wishers to mourn his death.



FF Abul Kashem

BETAGI, BARGUNA: Freedom Fighter (FF) Abul Kashem, former chairman of Betagi Municipality and member of Barguna Zilla Parishad, died at a hospital in Dhaka at 7am on Monday. He was 76.

His first namaz-e-janaza was held at Dhaka Quantum Foundation in the morning.

After his second namaz-e-janaza on Betagi Government Pilot High School Field at 5pm, he was buried with state honour at his family graveyard.

FF Abul Kashem left behind his two sons, two daughters and many well-wishers to mourn his death.



