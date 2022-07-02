Five drown in four districts

Five people including two minor children and a woman drowned in separate incidents in four districts- Habiganj, Bhola, Kurigram and Natore, in two days.

HABIGANJ: A teenage boy and a young man drowned in a river in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased were identified as Nayeem Islam, 16, son of Khelu Miah, and Sagar, 20, son of Selim Mia, residents of Zasherabda area under Habiganj Municipality.

Local sources said Nayeem and Sagar went missing in the Khoai River while taking bath in it in the evening after playing football.

Later on, locals rescued them and rushed to Habiganj Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.

Medical Officer of the hospital Dr Mehedi Hasan confirmed the incident.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A minor boy drowned while taking a bath in a pond in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Md Monayem, 8, son of Abu Jaher, a resident of Purba Char Umed Village in the upazila. He was a student of Char Mollazi Manharul Quran Madrasa.

Minara Begum, mother of the deceased, said Monayem went to take a bath in the pond in the area in the afternoon after returning from madrasa.

Later on, he was found floating in the pond.

Knowing the mater, the family members rescued him and rushed to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the minor boy dead.

Being informed, police visited the scene.

Officer-in-Charge of Lalmohan Police Station Maksudur Rahman Murad confirmed the incident.

ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: A three-and-a-half-year-old minor child drowned in a ditch in Ulipur Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Sumya, daughter of Saeedi Mia, a resident of Uttar Daldalia Bamanpara Village under Daldalia Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said the girl along with her mother came to visit her grandfather Mashiur Rahman's house in Goraipiar Village under Thetrai Union in the upazila.

However, she fell in a ditch near her grandfather's house in the afternoon.

Sensing the matter, locals rescued the girl and took to Ulipur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Ulipur Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Subhas Chandra Sarker confirmed the incident.

NATORE: An elderly woman drowned in a pond in the district town on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Nilima Kundu, wife of late Dilu Master, a resident of Borgachha Paulpara Moholla in the town.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Nilima drowned in a pond nearby the house in the morning while taking a bath in it.

The family members rescued her from the pond at around 8am and rushed to Natore Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the woman dead.

