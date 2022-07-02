Video
4 lakh sacrificial animals ready in S’ganj

Published : Saturday, 2 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

SIRAJGANJ, July 1: A total of four lakh sacrificial animals have been prepared in the district on the occasion of forthcoming Eid-ul-Azha.
According to market sources, seasonal cattle traders have started to come to Sirajganj from Dhaka, Chattogram and other districts of the country.
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, farm owners said local cattle have been fattened in natural system. The cow species included Nepali, Hariana, Sindhi and Shahiwal.
Mostly oxen are brought to sacrificial animal haats. Local seasonal traders have also grown up different species of animals targeting the Eid-ul-Azha.
This year's cow rearing cost is higher because of abnormal feed prices. Makeshift sacrificial animal haats are yet to make momentum of trading. But cattle farm owners expect good selling within few days.  
We'll get some profits despite increased rearing cost due to higher feed prices if Indian cows are not marketed, growers said.
Sirajganj is known as milk and livestock resources district. Targeting the Eid-ul-Azha, a huge number of oxen and goats are prepared in Shahzadpur, Ullapara, Sadar, Kamarkanda and other upazilas. Besides, cows and goats are grown up in farms and at individual level.
According to District Livestock Resources Office, a total of 3, 91,000 cows and goats have been prepared this year in the district to feed the Eid-ul-Azha bazaars. These included 1.70 lakh cow and 1.92 lakh goats. The rest ones are other animals. The demand of sacrificial animals is 1.80 lakh including cow 80,000 and goat one lakh.
After meeting demand of the district growers are expecting good sale  of the surplus animals.
 Proprietor of Haji Abu Taleb of  Bismillah Dairy at Ruppur Natunpara of Shahzadpur Upazila has fattened 40 oxen in natural system. His ox prices are ranging between about Tk 2 lakh to 4 lakh. Wholesalers have started to come from different areas. He is expecting fair prices and good profits.   
Individual ox grower of Koyra Village at Ullapara Upazila Sohel Rana said, he is used to prepare sacrificial oxen yearly on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. This year he has reared 20 oxen. He has been flattening these for about eight months. As his rearing cost has increased for higher feed prices, he is hoping to sell per piece ox at Tk 2.50 to 3 lakh.
At present, the market is not vibrant. Despite that he is expecting profit if Indian cows are not landed.
Leasee of Kandapara Cow Haat in the District Sadar Akhtaruzzaman said, at present trading is taking place thinly. But it will go up in few days, he added.
District Livestock Resources Officer Dr. Gouranga Kumar Talukdar confirmed start of trading of sacrificial animals. These are reared and fattened naturally, and farmers were also trained up, he added.
Overseeing is going on in bazaars to check any harmful medicine use, he further said,
After meeting the district demand, surplus animals can be sent to other parts of the country, he maintained.


