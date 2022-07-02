Video
Saturday, 2 July, 2022, 5:12 AM
Home Countryside

Bumper arum taro output at Dumuria

Published : Saturday, 2 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98
Our Correspondent

An arum taro demonstration field in Dumuria Upazila. photo: observer

DUMURIA, KHULNA, July 1: Arum taro has grown bumper in Dumuria Upazila of the district. The demand is also on the rise. An official try is on to add arum to the daily menu of the people in the locality.
Under the arum development project, arum taro farming expansion is implemented by the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE).
A total of 20 farmers are farming Madrazi species of arum taro on 80 hectares of land  in the upazila under the fiscal year 2020-2021.
There is exhibition of arum taro at Uttar Kalikapur of Dumuia Upazila.
Arum taro growers Md Nazrul Islam Morol and Tapos Sarkar of Boratia Village said, "We did not grow arum taro before. Now we have cultivated according to advice of the agriculture office. We're hopeful of good yield and fair price."
As costing is lower and farming is hassle-free and if profitable price is available, other farmers will cultivate arum taro in the next year, he added. DAE's Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer Iqbal Hossain is overseeing the taro farming, he further said.
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, Iqbal Hossain confirmed demand of arum taro. "We're encouraging farmers to grow taro," he maintained.


