Bumper arum taro output at Dumuria



An arum taro demonstration field in Dumuria Upazila. photo: observer

Under the arum development project, arum taro farming expansion is implemented by the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE).

A total of 20 farmers are farming Madrazi species of arum taro on 80 hectares of land in the upazila under the fiscal year 2020-2021.

There is exhibition of arum taro at Uttar Kalikapur of Dumuia Upazila.

Arum taro growers Md Nazrul Islam Morol and Tapos Sarkar of Boratia Village said, "We did not grow arum taro before. Now we have cultivated according to advice of the agriculture office. We're hopeful of good yield and fair price."

As costing is lower and farming is hassle-free and if profitable price is available, other farmers will cultivate arum taro in the next year, he added. DAE's Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer Iqbal Hossain is overseeing the taro farming, he further said.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, Iqbal Hossain confirmed demand of arum taro. "We're encouraging farmers to grow taro," he maintained.





