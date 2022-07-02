Three to die, three get life term in murder cases

Separate courts on Thursday sentenced three people including a man and his son to death and three others to life-term of imprisonment in four different murder cases in four districts- Gopalganj, Natore, Rangpur and Khulna.

GOPALGANJ: A court in the district on Thursday has convicted a man and sentenced him to death for killing a woman in 2013.

Gopalganj Additional Sessions Court Judge Md Abbas Uddin handed down the verdict.

The condemned convict is Ajit Bakchi, a resident of Khodda Durbashur Village in Muksudpur Upazila of the district. He is absconding now.

The court also fined him Tk 1 lakh.

The court has acquitted another accused as the charges against him were not proved.

According to the prosecution, Ajit stabbed Khoma Biswas while she was returning home with her daughter, son, and sister from a puja mandap on October 13, 2013.

The woman died on the spot.

Khoma Biswas protected Ajit while he was trying to take her daughter Topu forcefully.

Earlier, Ajit gave a proposal to marry her daughter Topu but he was refused by them.

Later on, the deceased's husband filed a case with Muksudpur Police Station (PS) accusing Ajit among two persons.

After investigation, police submitted a charge-sheet against the two people.

After examining the case records and statements of witnesses, the judge pronounced the verdict on Thursday.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Shahiduzzaman Khan confirmed the matter.

NATORE: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a youth to life-term in jail for killing his friend in Lalpur Upazila in 2016.

Natore District and Sessions Judge Md Sharif Uddin delivered the judgement.

The condemned convict is Masud Rana, 28, a resident of Mirganj Vanukarpara Village in Bagha Upazila of Rajshahi.

The court also acquitted two other accused from this case as the charges against them could not be proven.

According to the prosecution, Masud Rana went to his friend Jewel's house at Lalpur on June 25, 2016. He then took Jewel on his motorbike and went out from there. Jewel did not return home that night.

Jewel's two friends Ainal Hossain and Mukul Hussain informed the next day that Jewel was killed in a road accident and his body was lying on the road in front of Manjilpukur College in Lalpur Upazila.

Being informed, relatives of Jewel went to the scene. During that time they suspected that it was not an accident but a murder because the body bore stab injuries.

Jewel's father Zahurul Islam filed a murder case with Lalpur PS against three persons in this regard.

Police submitted the charge-sheet to the court after investigation.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict after examining the case records and witnesses.

RANGPUR: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a man and his son to death for killing Abul Basharat for protesting against sexual harassment of his daughter in Jigabari Village of Kawnia Upazila about four years back.

Judge Tariq Hossain of Rangpur Additional District and Sessions Judge's Court- 2 pronounced the verdict in presence of convicts in the afternoon.

The condemned convicts are: Nur Amin and his son Mahbur Islam.

The court also fined them Tk 10,000 each.

The convicts were later sent to Rangpur Central Jail in a prison van.

According to the prosecution, Mahbur Islam of Biswanathpur, a neighbouring village, used to harass the daughter of Abul Basharat of Jigabari Village in various ways for a long time.

When Abul Basharat came to know about the matter, he several times forbade Mahbur Islam to harass her daughter anymore and brought the matter into the notice of his father Nur Amin.

But, Nur Amin instead threatened Basharat in various ways and there were several quarrels between them.

Later on November 25, 2018, Mahbur Islam and his father Nur Amin found Abul Basharat alone in front of them and launched a surprise attack on him with the help of others.

Basharat was stabbed with sharp weapons and seriously injured.

Later, locals rescued Abul Basharat and took him to Rangpur Medical College Hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment there on the night of the incident.

Morzina Begum, wife of deceased Abul Basharat, filed a murder case with Kawnia PS accusing seven people including Nur Amin and his son Mahbur Islam.

After investigation, police filed a charge-sheet against four accused.

After examining the case records and testifying 20 witnesses in the case, the court found Nur Amin and his son Mahbur Islam guilty beyond any doubt and sentenced them to death.

Two other accused Maidul and Mahfuzar Rahman were acquitted as the charges brought against them were not proved during the hearing of the case.

KHULNA: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced two people for life-term of rigorous imprisonment for killing a school teacher in the city in 2005.

Khulna District and Sessions Judge Mahmuda Khatun handed down the verdict in presence of both the accused.

The court also sentenced them seven years' rigorous imprisonment of Explosive Act case in the same incident.

The condemned convicts are Anwar and Ashfaq.

The court also fined them Tk 50,000 each, and in default, they have to suffer six more months in jail, and Tk 10,000 of exclusive case, in default, they will be suffered another six months' imprisonment.

The court also acquitted six other accused as the charges against them were not proved,

According to the prosecution, criminals hurled crude bombs targeting Munjir Ahmed alias Munjir master, head teacher of Mattomdanga Srinath Secondary School under Khanjahan Ali PS in the city, at AGM of Jubosangha at around 9pm on September 12 in 2005.

Munjir master, also a member of AGM Jubosangha, went there to discuss an important issue with other members. Two bombs hit his body while criminals hurled several bombs upon him entering the Jubosangha with a bag of bombs and left the teacher injured.

He was rushed to Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH).

Later on, he succumbed to his injuries at the KMCH.

The deceased's brother Benzir Ahmed filed murder and Explosive Act cases with Khanjahan Ali PS in this connection.

On June 30 in 2006, Sub-iInspector Md Farukul Islam, investigation officer of the case, pressed charge-sheet of two cases accusing 11 criminals.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Thursday.

PP KM Iqbal Hossain confirmed the matter.



