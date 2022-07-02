Two ‘commit suicide’ in Chattogram

CHATTOGRAM, July 1: A teenage girl and a school teacher have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in the district on Wednesday and Thursday.

A teenage girl has reportedly committed suicide in Mailer Matha area in the city on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Kulsum Akhter, 17, daughter of Ahammed Ulla, a resident of Mailer Matha area under Sadar Upazila in the District.

Police and local sources said Kulsum drank poison in the house at night due to a quarrel with her sister.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH), where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Panchlaish Police Station (PS) Sadekur Rahman Jahan confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, a school teacher reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Fayejnagar area under Karnaphuli Upazila in the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Joy Chatterjee, 50, son of Shanti Priyo Chatterjee, a resident of Guatali area under Patiya Upazila of the district. He was an assistant teacher of Charlakshya Government Primary School in Karnaphuli Upazila.

Police sources said Joy Chatterjee hanged himself from a ceiling fan in his rented house in the afternoon.

Sensing the matter, locals rescued him and took to the CMCH, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Panchlaish PS OC Sadekur Rahman confirmed the incident.

