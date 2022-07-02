Bhaluka UNO gets Integrity Award



Bhaluka UNO Salma Khatun receiving the Integrity Award from Mymensingh DC Mohammad Enamul Haq at a function held on Thursday afternoon. photo: observer

UNO Salma Khatun was selected as sixth grade officer among heads of upazila level offices, ranging from grade fourth to ninth.

She was handed over crest, certificate and cash Tk 35,235 by Deputy Commissioner of Mymensingh Mohammad Enamul Haq at a function held on Thursday afternoon. She expressed her interest to spend the award money in humanitarian work.

In her first reaction, UNO Salma Khatun said, "This award achievement will enhance my working spree. I like work. I want to work for the people and the country."

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH, July 1: Salma Khatun, upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) of Bhaluka Upazila, has got integrity award.UNO Salma Khatun was selected as sixth grade officer among heads of upazila level offices, ranging from grade fourth to ninth.She was handed over crest, certificate and cash Tk 35,235 by Deputy Commissioner of Mymensingh Mohammad Enamul Haq at a function held on Thursday afternoon. She expressed her interest to spend the award money in humanitarian work.In her first reaction, UNO Salma Khatun said, "This award achievement will enhance my working spree. I like work. I want to work for the people and the country."