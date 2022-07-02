Four found dead in three districts

Four people including an elderly man and a newborn child have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Rajshahi, Bhola and Dinajpur, in two days.

RAJSHAHI: A teenage boy and a man were found dead in separate incidents in the district on Wednesday and Thursday.

Police recovered the body of a teenage boy from a pond in Durgapur Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Shakil Hossain, 15, son of Israfil Hossain, a resident of Palsha Pashchimpara Village in the upazila.

The deceased's family members said Shakil was a mentally unstable boy. He went out of the house in the afternoon, but did not return.

Later on, locals found him floating in the pond near Mojir's home in the village at around 8pm and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Durgapur Police Station (PS) Nazmul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.

On the other hand, police recovered the body of a man from a drain in Rajshahi City on Wednesday evening.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 25, could not be known immediately.

Boalia PS OC Mazharul Islam said locals spotted the body of the youth inside a drain near Eidgah playground in Sopura Match Factory area in the city in the evening and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The reason behind his death would be revealed after getting the autopsy report.

An unnatural death case was filed with Boalia PS in this regard, the OC added.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Police recovered the body of an elderly man from his residence in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

Deceased Abdul Malek, 75, was a resident of Bauria Village in the upazila.

Family members of the deceased said they spotted the body of Abdul Malek hanging from the ceiling of a room in the house in the morning and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's son Ojiullah said Abdul Malek had been suffering from stomach pain for a long time.

Not tolerating the stomach ache, he might have committed suicide, Ojiullah added.

However, an unnatural death case was filed with Lalmohan PS in this regard.

Lalmohan PS OC Md Maksudur Rahman confirmed the incident.

DINAJPUR: Police recovered the body of a newborn baby girl from a roadside paddy field in Hakimpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Hakimpur PS OC Abu Saim said locals spotted the body of the baby girl wrapped with a piece of cloth in a paddy field in Bowaldar Union at around 11am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased, the OC added.







