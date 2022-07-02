Video
Home Countryside

Man dies from snakebite in Gopalganj

Published : Saturday, 2 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98
Our Correspondent

GOPALGANJ, July 1: A man, who was injured from snakebite in Kashiani Upazila of the district, died at Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) Wednesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Shahadat Sheikh, 30, son of Jafar Sheikh, a resident of Pingalia Dakshin Para Village under Kashiani Union in the upazila. He was the owner of Abdur Rahim Offset Press at Kashiani Bazar.
The deceased's cousin Sheikh Tariqul Islam Sumon said a venomous snake bit Shahadat while he was sleeping in the house on Tuesday night, which left him critically injured.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued the injured and rushed him to Gopalganj Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor shifted him to the KMCH following the deterioration of his condition.
Later on, Shahadat died at the KMCH at around 6:30am on Wednesday while undergoing treatment.


