Cattle special train launched to help marginal livestock farmers

PABNA, July 1: Pakshi Divisional Railway Department (PDRD) has taken an initiative to launch a cattle special train on the occasion of holy Eid-ul-Azha.

The train will start transporting cattle from July 6. The special train will run from Chapainawabganj to Dhaka. The authorities concerned said, the initiative has been taken to reduce the suffering of the livestock farmers and bring the livestock of the marginal farms to consumers at a low cost.

The information was confirmed by PDRD Manager Shahidul Islam on Wednesday noon.

According to commercial sources of the PDRD, it takes about 24 to 30 hours to reach Dhaka by truck before Eid-Ul-Azha. It is difficult to get the cows off the truck. It is easy to get on and off the train. Cattle train will take only 12 hours and will reach Dhaka on time. There is no problem of traffic jam. The train full of animals will run at night, So it is safe that the animals are not likely to get sick due to intense heating. The caretaker will be able to travel with the animal in the same wagon. There will be ventilation in the covered wagons for animal transport.

DRM Shahidul Islam said the main objective is to transport cattle from the western part of the Pakshi Divisional Railway to Dhaka on the basis of the demand of livestock farmers ahead of Eid-ul-Azha. Transporting cows in wagons during the Eid season will reduce both time and cost, and it will benefit all marginal livestock farmers in the region, he added.

