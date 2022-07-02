US Supreme Court limits govt powers to curb greenhouse gases

China urges US to fulfill climate duties after Supreme Court ruling

WASHINGTON, July 1: The US Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the government's key environmental agency cannot issue broad limits on greenhouse gases, sharply curtailing the power of President Joe Biden's administration to battle climate change.

By a majority of 6-3, the high court found that the Environmental Protection Agency did not have the power to set sweeping caps on emissions from coal-fired power plants, which produce nearly 20 percent of the electricity consumed in the United States.

The decision sets back Biden's hopes of using the EPA to bring down emissions to meet global climate goals, set in 2015 under the Paris Agreement on climate change.

It was a significant victory for the coal mining and coal power industry, which was targeted that same year for tough limits by the administration of then-president Barack Obama in an effort to slash carbon pollution.

It also marked a victory for conservatives fighting government regulation of industry, with the court's majority including three right-wing justices named by former president Donald Trump, who had sought to weaken the EPA.

Biden called it "another devastating decision that aims to take our country backwards."

"We cannot and will not ignore the danger to public health and existential threat the climate crisis poses."

Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, said it was "a setback in our fight against climate change."

In the case pitting West Virginia and other coal-mining states against the government, the court said that while EPA had the power to regulate individual plants, Congress had not given it such expansive powers to set limits covering all electricity generating units.

The majority justices said they recognized that putting caps on carbon dioxide emissions to move away from coal power "may be a sensible solution" to global warming.

But they said the case involved a "major question" of US governance with broad consequences, and that the EPA would have to be specifically delegated such powers by the legislature.

The three-member liberal minority of the court castigated the majority for overruling powers they said EPA did in fact have to address "the most pressing environmental challenge of our time."

"The stakes here are high," Justice Elena Kagan wrote. "Whatever else this court may know about, it does not have a clue about how to address climate change."

Conservatives applauded the decision as a strike against overregulation.

"The Court has undone illegal regulations issued by the EPA without any clear congressional authorization and confirmed that only the people's representatives in Congress -- not unelected, unaccountable bureaucrats -- may write our nation's laws," wrote Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who represents Kentucky, a state with a significant coal mining industry.

Michelle Bloodworth, president of America's Power, a coal industry lobby, cheered the ruling.

"We are pleased the court agreed with us that EPA does not have unlimited authority to do anything it wants to do," she said in a statement.

"Coal-fired power plants provide affordable and reliable electricity," she added.

But House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi called it a "radical" decision by "pro-pollution justices."

"By restricting the EPA's authority, the Republican supermajority on the court has bowed to the dirty energy special interests who seek to poison the air our children breathe and the water they drink with impunity," she said in a statement.

Meanwhile, The United States must meet its international obligations on climate change and do more than "shout slogans", China's foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Friday following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling limiting Washington's ability to cut power sector emissions.

The Supreme Court voted to constrain the authority of the U.S.'s Environmental Protection Agency to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from existing coal- and gas-fired power plants under the Clean Air Act, sparking dismay among environmentalists.

Zhao told reporters at a regular briefing that the ruling had been criticised by the international community, adding that "it is not enough to just shout slogans to tackle climate change".

"We urge developed countries, including the United States, to... face up to their historical responsibilities and show greater ambition and action," he added.

Environmentalists in China said the decision could further undermine the broader climate relationship between Beijing and Washington, which has played a crucial role in securing global agreements to curb climate warming greenhouse gas.

"The ruling carries profound implications and will significantly weaken the conditions for future U.S.-China climate talks," said Li Shuo, senior adviser with Greenpeace.

"Backsliding" by the United States could also make it more unlikely that China will take more action to curb its coal consumption, which reached a record high in 2021, Li added.

"The Chinese side believes there won't be any quid pro quo on climate between them and the United States," he said. -AFP, REUTERS













