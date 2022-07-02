Video
Modi speaks to Putin, reiterates India's position on Russia-Ukraine war

Published : Saturday, 2 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM

NEW DELHI, July 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday during which he reiterated India's longstanding position on the Ukraine situation, favouring dialogue and diplomacy.
During their telephonic conversation, the two leaders also discussed global issues, including the state of the international energy and food markets, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.
The two leaders reviewed the implementation of the decisions taken during President Putin's visit to India in December 2021, In particular, they exchanged ideas on how bilateral trade in agricultural goods, fertilizers and pharma products could be encouraged further, it said.
The two leaders also discussed global issues, including the state of the international energy and food markets.
"In the context of the ongoing situation in Ukraine, Prime Minister reiterated India's long-standing position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy," the PMO said.
The leaders agreed to maintain regular consultations on global and bilateral issues, it said.
The conversation with President Putin come days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an apparent reference to the Ukraine crisis, had noted that the G7 and those invited at its summit in Germany were meeting amid an atmosphere of global tension and asserted that India has always been in favour of peace.    -NDTV


