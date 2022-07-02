Video
Xi says ‘two systems’ here to stay for HK

Published : Saturday, 2 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 148

HONG KONG, July 1: There is no reason to change Hong Kong's "one country, two systems" formula of governance, Chinese President Xi Jinping has said on a rare visit to the global financial hub after swearing in the city's new leader, John Lee.
Britain returned Hong Kong to Chinese rule on July 1, 1997, with Beijing promising wide-ranging autonomy, unfettered individual rights and judicial independence at least until 2047.
China's critics accuse authorities of trampling on those freedoms, unavailable on the authoritarian mainland, with a sweeping national security law imposed by Beijing on the city in 2020 after mass pro-democracy protests the year before. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that China had failed to meet its handover commitments.    -REUTERS






