Saturday, 2 July, 2022
How an 'inflammatory' Facebook post led to a killing and sectarian tension in India

Published : Saturday, 2 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM

UDAIPUR, July 1: Two weeks before a Hindu tailor in India was hacked to death by two Muslim men who filmed the act, he was briefly detained by police after a rival tailor accused him of an inflammatory Facebook post on Prophet Mohammad.
Kanhaiyalal Teli's son told Reuters his father had reposted a Facebook post in support of a now-suspended spokesperson of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist party, whose incendiary remarks about the Prophet in a television debate had led to national and international outrage in June.
My father was a very good man, he never had any issues with anyone, Teli's 20-year-old son Yash, his head shaven as per Hindu custom after a parent dies, told Reuters. Just a repost of a post on Facebook, and they killed him. Before this, Hindus and Muslims lived together peacefully in this area.
Modi's pursuit of a Hindu first agenda since coming to power in 2014 has added to communal tensions in India, a country with a ghastly history of Hindu-Muslim violence. Many Muslims, who make up 13% of the 1.3 billion population, complain of feeling marginalised due to Modi's policies.
The video of Teli being killed in Udaipur city in northwestern India, posted by his assailants, went viral on social media, shocking many in the Hindu-majority country.    -REUTERS


