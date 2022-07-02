RMP celebrates 30th founding anniv

RAJSHAHI, July 1: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) celebrated its 30th founding anniversary on Friday in a befitting manner and fanfare.

On this day in 1992, the RMP was established with four police stations and the number was enhanced to 12 at present considering its demands.

RMP area has been enhanced to 900 squire-kilometers from the previous 203 squire-kilometers.

To mark the celebration, RMP family members took out a colourful rally from Bheripara crossing and the rally ended at Police line parade ground after parading through some thoroughfares.

Inspector General of Bangladesh Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed joined the rally as the chief guest.

Principal of Bangladesh Police Academy Abu Hassan Tarique, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) of Rajshahi Range Abdul Baten and RMP Commissioner Abu Kalam Siddique also attended the rally.

Earlier, IGP Benazir Ahmed inaugurated the daylong celebration through releasing pigeons, festoons and balloons in the sky.

He also inaugurated the daylong blood donation, vegetable farming on barren land, tree plantation and releasing fish fry marking the founding anniversary.





