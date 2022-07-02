Video
Durbar-22 stands by flood-hit people in Sunamganj

Published : Saturday, 2 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Our Correspondent

SUNAMGANJ, July 1: Durbar-22, a voluntary organization, has distributed relief materials among 500 flood-hit families in Dharampasha upazila of Sunamganj.
Arif Khan, president of the organization, said not only dry foods but also they have distributed essentials items among the flood-hit families in eight days.
"Poor people of this haor area are the worst sufferers. Many houses of the low income people washed way and collapsed due to this catastrophic flood," he said.
He further said during the beginning of the second flash flood in Sunamganj the members-Abu Darda Badhan, Mahfuzur Rahman Shovon, Jony and Romana Asad Khanam-of the organization decided to stand by the flood-hit people and started to help the poor people in the upazila.
The organization secretary Mahfuzzaman Kanan said relief materials given by the local administration is not enough for the flood victims. Many poor people in this are passing life with miseries, he added.


