Celtic 'only getting better' after making Jota deal permanent

GLASGOW, JULY 1: Portuguese winger Jota said Celtic will only get better in Ange Postecoglou's second season in charge after making his move from Benfica permanent on Friday.

The 23-year-old scored 13 goals on loan from the Portuguese giants last season as Postecoglou won the Scottish Premiership and League Cup in his first season in charge.

Winning the title returned Celtic to the Champions League group stages for the first time in five years and Jota is confident the Australian will only keep improving the Hoops.

"Ange has a philosophy of the game which wants us to be better in every training session and every game," Jota told the Celtic website.

"He aims for us to be better and better every week, and that's something a player likes because there's no point staying on the same level always.

"You want to develop, you want to be better and you want to achieve other things, and here at the club we're ready for that and we're getting ready for all the competitions ahead."

Jota's reported £6.5 million ($8 million) transfer fee takes the Scottish champions' spending for the window beyond £15 million. -AFP