Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 2 July, 2022, 5:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Celtic 'only getting better' after making Jota deal permanent

Published : Saturday, 2 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

GLASGOW, JULY 1: Portuguese winger Jota said Celtic will only get better in Ange Postecoglou's second season in charge after making his move from Benfica permanent on Friday.
The 23-year-old scored 13 goals on loan from the Portuguese giants last season as Postecoglou won the Scottish Premiership and League Cup in his first season in charge.
Winning the title returned Celtic to the Champions League group stages for the first time in five years and Jota is confident the Australian will only keep improving the Hoops.
"Ange has a philosophy of the game which wants us to be better in every training session and every game," Jota told the Celtic website.
"He aims for us to be better and better every week, and that's something a player likes because there's no point staying on the same level always.
"You want to develop, you want to be better and you want to achieve other things, and here at the club we're ready for that and we're getting ready for all the competitions ahead."
Jota's reported £6.5 million ($8 million) transfer fee takes the Scottish champions' spending for the window beyond £15 million.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Celtic 'only getting better' after making Jota deal permanent
Inter sign Onana and Mkhitaryan: Serie A
Man City sign German goalkeeper Ortega
Wimbledon celebrates 100 years of Centre Court
US to disburse $92 mn to FIFA, CONMEBOL, CONCACAF in wake of corruption probe
Nadal and Swiatek survive wobbles to progress at Wimbledon
Djokovic eyes Wimbledon last 16 as Isner targets aces record
Anderson's double rocks India in delayed fifth Test


Latest News
WHO calls for 'urgent' action in Europe over monkeypox
Two killed in Dhaka road accidents
BNP blames govt for fresh spike in Covid cases
Nirmal Guha's funeral held at Dohar
Eurozone inflation hits record
Man commits suicide in Chattogram
No roadside cattle haat will be allowed: Rezaul
FIFA to use new high-tech for offside calls at World Cup
Dialogue with Suu Kyi 'not impossible' says Myanmar junta
Motorcyclist killed in city road accident
Most Read News
Our journalism is still very different from theirs
Eid-ul-Azha on July 10
Krishnapad Roy new CMP commissioner
70 infected with C-19 in Chattogram
Pakistan players to get separate Test and limited overs contracts
Month long split camps
Microplastics and Marine life
China not giving material support for Russia’s war in Ukraine: US official
Critics really don't know about Bangladesh's potentiality: PM
BB unveils contractionary monetary policy to rein in inflation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft