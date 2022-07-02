Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 2 July, 2022, 5:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Army storm into final in National Football Championship

Published : Saturday, 2 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105

Bangladesh Army football team stormed into the final of Bangabandhu National Football Championship thrashing Mymensingh District Football team by 5-0 goals in the first semifinal held on Friday.
The final of the championship will be held on Monday (July 4) at the same venue.  
In the day's match, Emtiyaz scored a brace while he was well supported by Sohel, Shohag and Morsalin, who scored one goal each for the winners in the one sided affairs held at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.
Emtiyaz opened an account scoring the first goal for Army in the 36th minute while after the breather Sohel doubled the lead scoring the second goal for the winning side in the 51st minute of the match.
Shohag further widened the margin scoring the third goal for Army in the 69th minute while Emtiyaz scored his second and fourth goal for Army in the 69th minute of the match.
Morsalin completed the winners' tally scoring the fifth goal in the 90th minute of the match.    - BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Celtic 'only getting better' after making Jota deal permanent
Inter sign Onana and Mkhitaryan: Serie A
Man City sign German goalkeeper Ortega
Wimbledon celebrates 100 years of Centre Court
US to disburse $92 mn to FIFA, CONMEBOL, CONCACAF in wake of corruption probe
Nadal and Swiatek survive wobbles to progress at Wimbledon
Djokovic eyes Wimbledon last 16 as Isner targets aces record
Anderson's double rocks India in delayed fifth Test


Latest News
WHO calls for 'urgent' action in Europe over monkeypox
Two killed in Dhaka road accidents
BNP blames govt for fresh spike in Covid cases
Nirmal Guha's funeral held at Dohar
Eurozone inflation hits record
Man commits suicide in Chattogram
No roadside cattle haat will be allowed: Rezaul
FIFA to use new high-tech for offside calls at World Cup
Dialogue with Suu Kyi 'not impossible' says Myanmar junta
Motorcyclist killed in city road accident
Most Read News
Our journalism is still very different from theirs
Eid-ul-Azha on July 10
Krishnapad Roy new CMP commissioner
70 infected with C-19 in Chattogram
Pakistan players to get separate Test and limited overs contracts
Month long split camps
Microplastics and Marine life
China not giving material support for Russia’s war in Ukraine: US official
Critics really don't know about Bangladesh's potentiality: PM
BB unveils contractionary monetary policy to rein in inflation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft