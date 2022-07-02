Army storm into final in National Football Championship

Bangladesh Army football team stormed into the final of Bangabandhu National Football Championship thrashing Mymensingh District Football team by 5-0 goals in the first semifinal held on Friday.

The final of the championship will be held on Monday (July 4) at the same venue.

In the day's match, Emtiyaz scored a brace while he was well supported by Sohel, Shohag and Morsalin, who scored one goal each for the winners in the one sided affairs held at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.

Emtiyaz opened an account scoring the first goal for Army in the 36th minute while after the breather Sohel doubled the lead scoring the second goal for the winning side in the 51st minute of the match.

Shohag further widened the margin scoring the third goal for Army in the 69th minute while Emtiyaz scored his second and fourth goal for Army in the 69th minute of the match.

Morsalin completed the winners' tally scoring the fifth goal in the 90th minute of the match. - BSS















