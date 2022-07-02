Korean Ambassador Cup Taekwondo concludes

The Korean Ambassador Cup Taekwondo Championship concluded on Fridayat National Sports Council gymnasium in the city.

Bangladesh Army emerged champions in the men's senior group winning 14 medals while Border Guard Bangladesh finished behind them also securing the same number of medals.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Army emerged champion in the senior women's group with 10 medals while Chattogram District Sports Association (DSA) finished behind them with five medals.

In the men's junior section, Sirajganj DSA emerged champions with 10 medals while Chattogram DSA finished runners-up with nine medals.

In the junior women's group, Cox's Bazar DSA emerged champions with nine medals while Cumilla DSA finished runners-up with seven medals.

Lee Jang Keun, ambassador of Korean Embassy to Dhaka, distributed the prizes after the two-day meet, organised by Bangladesh Taekwondo Federation (BTF).

BTF's President Kazi Morshed Hossain Kamal, its general secretary Mahmudul Islam Rana, were, among others, also present in the closing ceremony.

Around 400 taekwondo players from 16 DSA, college, school, club, corporation and service teams took part in the meet. -BSS


















