Saturday, 2 July, 2022, 5:09 AM
SAFF Congress in Dhaka today

No delegation from India-Pakistan

Published : Saturday, 2 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 130
Sports Reporter

The Annual Congress of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) is set to take place today (Saturday) in Dhaka. Of the seven-nation federation, two including India and Pakistan are not sending their delegates due to different problems.
Although the congress was rescheduled from 25 June to 2 July at the request of India, the country's representative still cannot come because of an ongoing crisis in the committee of the country's football governing body.
Due to the government's interference in the federation, the Indian Football Federation is in fear of a ban from the earth's football governing body FIFA. That's why the most influential country in SAFF is going to be absent from taking part in the Congress.
On the other hand, Pakistan officials failed to secure a visa from the local authority to visit and participate in the congress within a short period. This happened as a ban on Pakistan by FIFA was only however recently and there was little time for all the necessary procedures to get a visa.
That is why no representatives from the two countries can make it to Dhaka on the day despite the SAFF authority's wish for an observer from these countries.
In this regard, The General Secretary of SAFF Anwarul Haque Helal said, "India does not have a representative because of the complexity of the committee. I wanted an observer from Pakistan as well. However, they also cannot participate due to a lack of a visa. We tried for the visa yet couldn't manage it. Congress will now have five countries."
Therefore, the Congress in Dhaka will again allow Kazi Salahuddin to remain president for the next four years. In addition, an income-expenditure account of one million USD is also expected to be passed in Congress.


