Saturday, 2 July, 2022, 5:09 AM
Tigers reach Dominica safely after traumatic Atlantic voyage

Published : Saturday, 2 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 134
Sports Reporter

Tigers reach Dominica safely after traumatic Atlantic voyage

Tigers reach Dominica safely after traumatic Atlantic voyage

All Bangladesh cricketers are safe and sound after the horrific cruise over the Atlantic Ocean.
The Tigers and the Caribbean players were bound for the Dominica on Thursday by a local cruise ship from the Castries port in St. Lucia amidst heavy wave on the Atlantics. The players were excited to sail over the Atlantic but the excitement turned into nightmare after a while as couple of Bangladesh players Shoriful Islam and Nurul Hasan Shohan became sick and started vomiting from 'sea-sickness'.
Beside them, Bangladesh T20i skipper Mahmudullah Riyad and the team manager Shahriar Nafis were also feeling discomfort.
However, after one and a half hour's sea travel the ship reached at Martinique port and the Tigers travelled the rest of the way to the Dominic after a 40 minutes break there.  
Sea-way is the most convenient travelling method from St. Lucia to Dominica as the planes have to travel Antigua first before going towards Dominica. These local planes are smaller in size but are very costly and tickets were not available. The Cricket West Indies therefore, decided to use the sea cruise after getting consent from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).  
After the sickness of players the BCB's consent came under sword.
The Tigers were in rest on Friday after this trip and will appear in the three-match T20i series starter today just after attending the morning session practice of the day.







