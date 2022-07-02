Tigers stare at winning start in T20i format

The three-match T20i bilateral series between visiting Bangladesh and hosts West Indies is going to begin today at Windsor Park, Roseau in Dominica. The match commences at 11:30pm (BST).

The series is equally important to both the sides as both the nations have taken it as the platform of preparation for the forthcoming T20 World Cup in November this year.

Bangladesh are going to miss the service of Mushfiqur Rahim and pace-bowling all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin. Mushfiq decided to skip the tour to perform Hajj pilgrimage while Saifuddin ruled out of the tour for niggle. Yasri Al Rabbi, the most possible replacement for Mushi in the squad, was also ruled out of the tour sustaining back injury during practice match. Anamul Haque Bijoy therefore, is going to bat in the middle at four.

Very young Munim Shahriar will join with Liton Das to open the innings for Bangladesh as Shakib Al Hasan will bat at three. Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Nurul Hasan Shohan and Mehidy Miraz are the possible names for next four places.

Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam's comeback boosted up the team's bowling unit where the master pacer of the format Mustafizur Rahman is the 3rd quick as Shakib and Miraz are the spinning options.

West Indies on the contrary, will get couple of fresh bloods in the playing eleven in absence of a bunch of regular T20i players namely Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder and Shai Hope. Among them Pollard bid adieu to international cricket recently and Holder is given rest from the entire home series against Bangladesh.

Five ranked West Indies are still ahead in the game considering T20i format skills combining the names including skipper Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul and Devon Thomas.

Windsor Park is going to host a T20i match after eight years, generally produce lot of runs and spinners get turn there. The weather forecast reveals light rain during the match. So the toss winning captain must prefer to bat first and will try to post a good figure on the board to defend.







