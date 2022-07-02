Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 2 July, 2022, 5:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh tour of West Indies 2022

Tigers stare at winning start in T20i format

Published : Saturday, 2 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 137
Sports Reporter

The three-match T20i bilateral series between visiting Bangladesh and hosts West Indies is going to begin today at Windsor Park, Roseau in Dominica. The match commences at 11:30pm (BST).
The series is equally important to both the sides as both the nations have taken it as the platform of preparation for the forthcoming T20 World Cup in November this year.
Bangladesh are going to miss the service of Mushfiqur Rahim and pace-bowling all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin. Mushfiq decided to skip the tour to perform Hajj pilgrimage while Saifuddin ruled out of the tour for niggle. Yasri Al Rabbi, the most possible replacement for Mushi in the squad, was also ruled out of the tour sustaining back injury during practice match. Anamul Haque Bijoy therefore, is going to bat in the middle at four.
Very young Munim Shahriar will join with Liton Das to open the innings for Bangladesh as Shakib Al Hasan will bat at three. Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Nurul Hasan Shohan and Mehidy Miraz are the possible names for next four places.
Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam's comeback boosted up the team's bowling unit where the master pacer of the format Mustafizur Rahman is the 3rd quick as Shakib and Miraz are the spinning options.
West Indies on the contrary, will get couple of fresh bloods in the playing eleven in absence of a bunch of regular T20i players namely Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder and Shai Hope. Among them Pollard bid adieu to international cricket recently and Holder is given rest from the entire home series against Bangladesh.
Five ranked West Indies are still ahead in the game considering T20i format skills combining the names including skipper Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul and Devon Thomas.
Windsor Park is going to host a T20i match after eight years, generally produce lot of runs and spinners get turn there. The weather forecast reveals light rain during the match. So the toss winning captain must prefer to bat first and will try to post a good figure on the board to defend.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Celtic 'only getting better' after making Jota deal permanent
Inter sign Onana and Mkhitaryan: Serie A
Man City sign German goalkeeper Ortega
Wimbledon celebrates 100 years of Centre Court
US to disburse $92 mn to FIFA, CONMEBOL, CONCACAF in wake of corruption probe
Nadal and Swiatek survive wobbles to progress at Wimbledon
Djokovic eyes Wimbledon last 16 as Isner targets aces record
Anderson's double rocks India in delayed fifth Test


Latest News
WHO calls for 'urgent' action in Europe over monkeypox
Two killed in Dhaka road accidents
BNP blames govt for fresh spike in Covid cases
Nirmal Guha's funeral held at Dohar
Eurozone inflation hits record
Man commits suicide in Chattogram
No roadside cattle haat will be allowed: Rezaul
FIFA to use new high-tech for offside calls at World Cup
Dialogue with Suu Kyi 'not impossible' says Myanmar junta
Motorcyclist killed in city road accident
Most Read News
Our journalism is still very different from theirs
Eid-ul-Azha on July 10
Krishnapad Roy new CMP commissioner
70 infected with C-19 in Chattogram
Pakistan players to get separate Test and limited overs contracts
Month long split camps
Microplastics and Marine life
China not giving material support for Russia’s war in Ukraine: US official
Critics really don't know about Bangladesh's potentiality: PM
BB unveils contractionary monetary policy to rein in inflation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft