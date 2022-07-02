

Princess Diana

Diana's marriage to Charles suffered due to their incompatibility and extramarital affairs. They separated in 1992 and they divorced in 1996. She was a leader of fashion in the 1980s and 1990s. Diana's death in a car crash in Paris in 31 August 1997 led to extensive public mourning and global media attention. An inquest by the Metropolitan Police returned a verdict of "unlawful killing". Her legacy has had a deep impact on the royal family and British society. On the 1st July of 1961 Princess Diana, the first wife of Charles, Prince of Wales, and mother of Prince William and Prince Harry was born. She was one of the most popular figures from the royal family because of her appearance and her personal life and, one of the most influential persons to be born in the month of July.In 1981, while working as a nursery teacher's assistant, she became engaged to Prince Charles, the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II. Their wedding took place at St Paul's Cathedral in 1981 and made her Princess of Wales, a role in which she was enthusiastically received by the public.As Princess of Wales, Diana undertook royal duties on behalf of the Queen and represented her at functions across the Commonwealth realms. She was celebrated in the media for her unconventional approach to charity work. Her patronages initially centered on children and the elderly but she later became known for her involvement in two particular campaigns, that involving the social attitudes towards and the acceptance of AIDS patients, and the campaign promoted through the International Red Cross for the removal of landmines. She also raised awareness and advocated for ways to help people affected with cancer and mental illness.Diana's marriage to Charles suffered due to their incompatibility and extramarital affairs. They separated in 1992 and they divorced in 1996. She was a leader of fashion in the 1980s and 1990s. Diana's death in a car crash in Paris in 31 August 1997 led to extensive public mourning and global media attention. An inquest by the Metropolitan Police returned a verdict of "unlawful killing". Her legacy has had a deep impact on the royal family and British society.