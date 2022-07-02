Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 2 July, 2022, 5:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Women's Own

On This Week

Princess Diana

Published : Saturday, 2 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Women’s Own Desk

Princess Diana

Princess Diana

On the 1st July of 1961 Princess Diana, the first wife of Charles, Prince of Wales, and mother of Prince William and Prince Harry was born. She was one of the most popular figures from the royal family because of her appearance and her personal life and, one of the most influential persons to be born in the month of July.
In 1981, while working as a nursery teacher's assistant, she became engaged to Prince Charles, the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II. Their wedding took place at St Paul's Cathedral in 1981 and made her Princess of Wales, a role in which she was enthusiastically received by the public.
As Princess of Wales, Diana undertook royal duties on behalf of the Queen and represented her at functions across the Commonwealth realms. She was celebrated in the media for her unconventional approach to charity work. Her patronages initially centered on children and the elderly but she later became known for her involvement in two particular campaigns, that involving the social attitudes towards and the acceptance of AIDS patients, and the campaign promoted through the International Red Cross for the removal of landmines. She also raised awareness and advocated for ways to help people affected with cancer and mental illness.
Diana's marriage to Charles suffered due to their incompatibility and extramarital affairs. They separated in 1992 and they divorced in 1996. She was a leader of fashion in the 1980s and 1990s. Diana's death in a car crash in Paris in 31 August 1997 led to extensive public mourning and global media attention. An inquest by the Metropolitan Police returned a verdict of "unlawful killing". Her   legacy has had a deep impact on the royal family and British society.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Princess Diana
Rifa, first ASME scholarship holder
Kohinoor: A creative effort from WaterAid
WEE-DiFine Initiative stresses women’s empowerment
Tobacco’s toll on our women
Separate child budget badly missing for last three years
First two months of a newly wedded couple
Women entrepreneurship gains pace thru e-commerce


Latest News
WHO calls for 'urgent' action in Europe over monkeypox
Two killed in Dhaka road accidents
BNP blames govt for fresh spike in Covid cases
Nirmal Guha's funeral held at Dohar
Eurozone inflation hits record
Man commits suicide in Chattogram
No roadside cattle haat will be allowed: Rezaul
FIFA to use new high-tech for offside calls at World Cup
Dialogue with Suu Kyi 'not impossible' says Myanmar junta
Motorcyclist killed in city road accident
Most Read News
Our journalism is still very different from theirs
Eid-ul-Azha on July 10
Krishnapad Roy new CMP commissioner
70 infected with C-19 in Chattogram
Pakistan players to get separate Test and limited overs contracts
Month long split camps
Microplastics and Marine life
China not giving material support for Russia’s war in Ukraine: US official
Critics really don't know about Bangladesh's potentiality: PM
BB unveils contractionary monetary policy to rein in inflation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft