

Rifa, first ASME scholarship holder

Though not many Bangladeshi students are aware of this great opportunity, the scholarship bears an amazing prospect for the students of Bangladesh.

"Women are already lagging behind in engineering studies, specially, in the sector of mechanical engineering. So, I wanted to show my fellow country girls that there are a lot of opportunities for women in mechanical engineering sector", says Tasnia Islam Rifa upon asking her about the motivation that keeps her going.

"It is not about the amount of the money, it is about the prestige that comes with the scholarship. To be able to achieve this scholarship from such a reputed organization is the biggest point for me," She added.

The American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) was founded in 1880 with a goal to- "promote the art, science, and practice of multidisciplinary engineering and allied sciences around the globe". It is one of the most influential engineering associations which has been contributing in technical sector for more than a decade. Known for setting codes and standards for mechanical devices, ASME conducts one of the world's largest technical publishing operations, holds numerous technical conferences and professional development programs, and sponsors numerous outreach and educational programs.

ASME works for skill development of students through their student sections spreading across over 150 countries. As an initiative to foster young brilliant minds, ASME provides scholarships in 38 categories to top 100 student members all-over the world.

ASME IUT Student Section is one of the pioneering student sections in our country working for the betterment of Bangladeshi mechanical engineering students. It was founded by few passionate final year students of Islamic University of Technology which is situated in Gazipur. It is an international university which is a subsidiary organization of OIC (Organisation of Islamic Cooperation).

The Section Advisor, Professor Dr. Md. Hamidur Rahman has been working relentlessly to ensure proper utilization of the young talents in this section.

A group of student members lead by, Raisul Islam Atik, currently the chair of ASME IUT, has already orgznised several successful events including collaboration with universities inside and outside Bangladesh. The brilliant minds working for the section has been always exploring mechanical engineering and acquiring glorious achievements in this field.

Rifa stated, "I want to specially thank my seniors who have always pushed me to do better things. Their motivation and direction has helped to overcome most of the obstacles in my way. And, I am highly grateful to my seniors for pioneering such activities in our country which has opened lots of doors of opportunity for students like me".

She also said, "I would recommend all my juniors who're currently enrolled in ME or related programs to apply for the scholarship. It will be a huge asset, the recognition that you're worthy of this scholarship will definitely create a more significant impact while you're applying for your higher studies than the amount of monetary reward you receive. So just go for it!"











Among the executive members of American Society of Mechanical Engineers Islamic University of Technology Student Section (ASME IUT SS), Tasnia Islam Rifa, Assistant Joint Secretary of ASME IUT SS, has been one of the mention-worthy and hardworking members since the inception of ASME IUT SS. She has recently achieved the honorable 'ASME Foundation Variable Scholarship 2022' for the upcoming academic year 2022-23. This is something that has not been achieved by any Bangladeshi ever before. Through her outstanding academic results and contribution to the ASME IUT SS, she was able to avail this prestigious scholarship.Though not many Bangladeshi students are aware of this great opportunity, the scholarship bears an amazing prospect for the students of Bangladesh."Women are already lagging behind in engineering studies, specially, in the sector of mechanical engineering. So, I wanted to show my fellow country girls that there are a lot of opportunities for women in mechanical engineering sector", says Tasnia Islam Rifa upon asking her about the motivation that keeps her going."It is not about the amount of the money, it is about the prestige that comes with the scholarship. To be able to achieve this scholarship from such a reputed organization is the biggest point for me," She added.The American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) was founded in 1880 with a goal to- "promote the art, science, and practice of multidisciplinary engineering and allied sciences around the globe". It is one of the most influential engineering associations which has been contributing in technical sector for more than a decade. Known for setting codes and standards for mechanical devices, ASME conducts one of the world's largest technical publishing operations, holds numerous technical conferences and professional development programs, and sponsors numerous outreach and educational programs.ASME works for skill development of students through their student sections spreading across over 150 countries. As an initiative to foster young brilliant minds, ASME provides scholarships in 38 categories to top 100 student members all-over the world.ASME IUT Student Section is one of the pioneering student sections in our country working for the betterment of Bangladeshi mechanical engineering students. It was founded by few passionate final year students of Islamic University of Technology which is situated in Gazipur. It is an international university which is a subsidiary organization of OIC (Organisation of Islamic Cooperation).The Section Advisor, Professor Dr. Md. Hamidur Rahman has been working relentlessly to ensure proper utilization of the young talents in this section.A group of student members lead by, Raisul Islam Atik, currently the chair of ASME IUT, has already orgznised several successful events including collaboration with universities inside and outside Bangladesh. The brilliant minds working for the section has been always exploring mechanical engineering and acquiring glorious achievements in this field.Rifa stated, "I want to specially thank my seniors who have always pushed me to do better things. Their motivation and direction has helped to overcome most of the obstacles in my way. And, I am highly grateful to my seniors for pioneering such activities in our country which has opened lots of doors of opportunity for students like me".She also said, "I would recommend all my juniors who're currently enrolled in ME or related programs to apply for the scholarship. It will be a huge asset, the recognition that you're worthy of this scholarship will definitely create a more significant impact while you're applying for your higher studies than the amount of monetary reward you receive. So just go for it!"