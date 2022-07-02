

Tobacco’s toll on our women

Tobacco affects every human organ, causing a higher risk of multiple types of cancer. In fact, tobacco is directly responsible for about 9 out of 10 cases of lung cancer and head-and-neck cancer.

The rising trend in tobacco usage among urban female population is a matter of grave concern. It is going to be a public health crisis in the next couple decades to come.

Health experts said, "Till now, female tobacco related cancer was mostly seen in the rural population due to usage of Indian forms of tobacco like the hookah or beedi. But in recent times, alarming rise in smoking among the urban females has been marked."

Women had a tougher time quitting smoking than males, according to a recent study, published in the European Society of Cardiology.

According to psychologists, women find it harder to stop smoking for a variety of reasons. She smokes because it gives her a sense of liberation, it acts as a coping tool for her everyday pressures, and some women think it helps her keep the weight off.

However, each of these is risky and makes them pay dearly.

Another study found that smoking was viewed differently by men and women. Women smoked to control their mood or blend in with other people, whereas men smoked for the more potent effects of nicotine.

Additionally, women preferred smoking more cigarettes under stress.

Tobacco affects fertility: The hypothalamus, thyroid, pituitary, and adrenal glands are only a few of the female reproductive organs that are impacted by smoking on hormonal production. In women, smoking has been linked to greater amounts of androgens, or male hormones, such testosterone, in the blood.

Fertilisation processes like IVF may not be able to fully overcome the effect of tobacco consumption on fertility. Female smokers need more ovary-stimulating medications during IVF and at retrieval time, they still end up with fewer eggs.

Smoking can affect your baby: The American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) in a report stated that men whose mothers smoked half a pack of cigarettes (or more) a day had lower sperm counts. Smoking during pregnancy also leads to restricted growth in the baby before birth.

Children born with lower-than expected birth weights are at higher risk for medical problems such as diabetes, obesity and cardiovascular disease. Children whose parents smoke are at risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) and developing asthma.

Tobacco and human rights: The tobacco industry violates the human rights of women and girls. Tobacco use among women is increasing at a significantly higher rate than in men. In France between 1980 and 2012, despite a 6.3% decrease in smoking among men, there was a 75% increase in smoking among women.

Furthermore, the percent of female deaths attributable to tobacco was nine times greater in 2010 compared to 1980 levels.

More than twice as many women under 65 who actively use tobacco products have died from tobacco-related causes since 2000. Morbidity worsened by additional negative health effects of tobacco use in women, including sharp rise in heart attacks, strokes, lung cancer, and COPD.

Women continue to be the majority of those who are damaged or killed by secondhand smoke. The tobacco epidemic's disproportionate effects on women and girls are the result. Furthermore, it violates human rights.

Increasing divorce: A further research found that women who are smokers have a risk of divorce with their husband. Because, women's smoking, still unacceptable in Bangladeshi social landscape, can lead to family problems. Moreover, female smokers are more prone to have child with autism.













