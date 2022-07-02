Video
Relish 'Mango Madness' @ Radisson Blu

Published : Saturday, 2 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Life & Style Desk

Relish ‘Mango Madness’ @ Radisson Blu

Relish ‘Mango Madness’ @ Radisson Blu

As the onset of summer arrives, it brings sheer happiness for everyone to indulge themselves in a burst of joy, courtesy with the season's king fruit which is none other than Mangoes!
Prepared with the finest handpicked mangoes, the delectable dishes with traditional and modern touch that includes Mango Mille Feuille, Mango Mascarpone, Mango Danish, etc. are available in abundance all throughout the month. Hence, Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden hopes to cool the summer down and invites its guests to satiate the mango overload with a special summer menu consisting of the freshest Mango special desserts at its restaurants.
The thirst-quenchers can freshen up themselves to savour some tantalizing drinks such as Mango Fizz, Mango Mojito and Mango Blossom.Delightful Dessert items like Mango Tarts and Mango Opera Cakes will also be part of the regular buffet at Water Garden Brasserie restaurant. They can also sink their teeth into the sweetness of Vanilla Mango Cake to beat the summer heat.
Moreover, tastebuds can give their stomach a tropical twist with the classic Mango Baked Cold Cheesecake curated by the expert patisserie team. A rich cream cheese batter over amazing cracker crust is baked in a water bath. The natural sweetness and flavour of mangoes make a light and refreshing yet rich, smooth, and creamy dessert available only at BDT 3000 ++ per kg.


