Saturday, 2 July, 2022, 5:07 AM
Kay Kraft’s Eid collections

Published : Saturday, 2 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Life & Style Desk

Kay Kraft, a country's leading fashion house, has geared the Eid festival with intriguing collections.
This year's Eid is a wonderful combination of Mughal, Paisley, Oriental inspiration, geometric, floral, jamdani, traditional motifs, fabrics and styling. With the environment and weather as well as comfort, cotton, handloom cotton, chicken, linen, cherry linen, voile, georgette, crepe georgette, silk, half silk, muslin, satin are considered as fabrics.
In the festive atmosphere, Forest Green, Mintgreen, Coral Red, Ten, Aqua Marine, Gray, Purple, Violet, Lavender, Golden, Magenta, Cream, White, Off-White, Silver Sahnana Variety, Brown, Echoes, Use of blockprint, embroidery, metallic handicrafts and dye-dye.
This year's collection includes salwar kameez, sari, salwar kameez, long kurti, regular kurti, tops, tunics, fusion kurti, kisishatpos, tops-skirts. Punjabi for boys, casual shirts, formal half-shirts, polo-shirts and salwar kameez for children, kurtis, tops, tops-skirts, frocks, Punjabi, shirts. Also, as always, the couple has family clothes.


