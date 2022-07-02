

Gentle Park's Eid discount on 3.50 lakh products

Gentle Park Chairman and Head of Design Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury Babu said, "Casual street wear like Panjabi, salwar kameez, long tunic has got predominance in the upcoming Eid. Junior co-brand Pappa's label includes all kinds of Eid or party attire, including children's Punjabi, kabli, shirt, polo, frock and kameez." "Gentle Park's formal or casual ready-to-wear can be worn throughout the year. With Quality tailoring and new designs, about three and a half lakh products of Gentle Park are being discounted this Eid," he added.



















The fashion & Lifestyle industry has transpired in the new normal and introduced inventive patterns and designs. This vigor has conjointly impressed "Gentle Park" to launch their Eid '22 assortment. Their efforts have been to try and add something new in every step of the production. To make the buyers feel more festive during Eid Gentle Park is providing 70 percent discount on more than 3,50,000 products.Gentle Park Chairman and Head of Design Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury Babu said, "Casual street wear like Panjabi, salwar kameez, long tunic has got predominance in the upcoming Eid. Junior co-brand Pappa's label includes all kinds of Eid or party attire, including children's Punjabi, kabli, shirt, polo, frock and kameez." "Gentle Park's formal or casual ready-to-wear can be worn throughout the year. With Quality tailoring and new designs, about three and a half lakh products of Gentle Park are being discounted this Eid," he added.