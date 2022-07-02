

Anjan’s gorgeous Eid arrangements

So, Anjan's a leading fashion house, paid a special attention to the use of fabric and color on its Eid-ul-Azha collections. Cotton, voile, linen fabrics of different colors including white, blue, akashi, green, olive, paste color and turquoise color have been used more.

This year's Eid-ul-Azha clothing is organized with contemporary trends in a mixture of tradition and modernity. This year's event is organized with kantha, kalka, fulkari and various types of geometric and feral motifs. In addition, the dress has been designed separately with the traditional Jamdani motif. This has been done following the current trend in the clothing pattern. The highest priority has been given to the design of short and long fatwa for girls and shirts and fatwa for boys. Flowers and herb motifs predominate in shorts and long fatwas for girls in linen and voile fabrics. The shirts and fatwas are printed in different designs with geometric and floral motifs.









