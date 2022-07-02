Video
Anjan’s gorgeous Eid arrangements

Published : Saturday, 2 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Life & Style Desk

Now rainy season is going on. In this season our nature gets a new form. This change in nature brings vitality and vibrancy to the trees, flowers and herbs. Although it rains every day, it is very hot at this time.
So, Anjan's a leading fashion house, paid a special attention to the use of fabric and color on its Eid-ul-Azha collections. Cotton, voile, linen fabrics of different colors including white, blue, akashi, green, olive, paste color and turquoise color have been used more.
This year's Eid-ul-Azha clothing is organized with contemporary trends in a mixture of tradition and modernity. This year's event is organized with kantha, kalka, fulkari and various types of geometric and feral motifs. In addition, the dress has been designed separately with the traditional Jamdani motif. This has been done following the current trend in the clothing pattern.  The highest priority has been given to the design of short and long fatwa for girls and shirts and fatwa for boys. Flowers and herb motifs predominate in shorts and long fatwas for girls in linen and voile fabrics. The shirts and fatwas are printed in different designs with geometric and floral motifs.


