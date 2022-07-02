Nature and technology tell Eid dress tale



The relationship between nature and man is interdependent. Nature is a part of our everyday life, technology and fashion. Inspired by this combination of nature and technology, Le Reve launched its Eid-ul-Azha collection called 'Reciprocity' which highlights the interrelationship of nature and technology through print stories, motifs, patterns and fabric selection.Monnujan Nargis, CEO of Le Reve, shared that - "high-tech fashion trends are reigning over the globe right now. We are observing the Metaverse Fashion Week on virtual-reality platforms. There, too, the elements selected from nature have been repeatedly highlighted. Thanks to technology, it is now possible to weave more comfortable, durable and fashionable fabrics than natural fibers, some of the fabrics like muslin blend, Viscose Blend, Nylon-Cotton Blend, Lacey-Structure, Polyester-Cotton Blend, Rami, Cotton & Hemp Blend and Cotton Modal Fabric are decorated with Nature-Inspired Print Story and Hi-Tech Neon Colors."The sentiment colour of Eid-ul-Azha Collection 2022 is Morpho. A little blue, a little green, this colour brings a vibrant feeling to any outfit in an instant. Next to it, you can see the palette of earthy, neutral and neon pop colors. Monnujan Nargis said that the current trend of world fashion is followed while designing Eid clothes. Layer, abaya and retro design garments are the featured styles for this Eid. The collection combines a variety of drop and puff sleeves, ruffle, rouching, pintuck, patchwork, karchupi and embroideries. Le Reve depicts the dependence and coexistence of man and nature in clothing through some selected print stories like Lacey Structure, Wild Blooms, Tonal Effects, Organic Polka, Nature's Structure and Eco-Activist Impressions.Women's Collection:The women's Eid collection includes trendy tunics, tops, shirts, shrug-tunics, gowns and shrugs. The highlighted styles of the ethnic section are salwar kameez, long tunic, gown and saree. Muslin sarees with watermark effects and patchwork, kaftan and gown-style abayas are sure to look great on Eid and all post-Eid events. The Bottom Collection includes matching palazzos, leggings, culottes pants and skirts palazzo.Men's Collection:Le Reve Eid collection includes trendy and comfortable semi-formal and smart-casual styles for men. Long-sleeved casual shirts, T-shirts, polo shirts and Henley T-shirts with digital printed cotton and viscose Punjabis are feature designs this time. for bottoms, new styles have been added in the section of matching hats, pajamas, chinos and denim pants for Eid.Kids Collection:The children's Eid collection is colored with neon pop colors. A great fusion of tradition and trends can be seen in children's clothing. Frocks, party frocks, tunics, salwar kameez and skirt-top sets have been designed for girls. There are casual shirts, polo shirts, t-shirts, viscose and cotton Punjabi and crore-Punjabi sets for boys. Festive matching sets, Mini-Me Combo and Newborn Collection is also adorned with new styles.The Eid-ul-Azha: Reciprocity Collection has already reached 19 stores in Le Reve. Browse www.lerevecraze.com to shop from Eid Collection at home. Orders can also be placed 24/7 on Le Reve's official Facebook page.