One to walk gallows, 3 get life term in war crimes cases

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) on Thursday gave death penalty to a man while it awarded three others to imprisonment until death for committing crimes against humanity in Habiganj during the War of Liberation in 1971.

The three-member ICT bench headed by Justice Md Shahinur Islam delivered the verdict after concluding

final arguments from parties.

The death sentence recipient is Md Shafi Uddin, who is now absconding. The three who received sentences to imprisonments until death are: Tajul Islam, Md Jahed Mia and Salek Mia. They are now behind bars. However, the tribunal acquitted another fugitive accused Sabbir Ahmed of the charges as the prosecution failed to prove charges brought against him.

Prosecution brought two charges against them including allegations of murder, kidnapping, detention, torture, looting and arson in the Liberation War in 1971 in different places under Lakhai upazila in Habiganj.

On March 21, 2016, the tribunal's investigation agency completed its investigation into the case. The investigation report was later submitted to the prosecution and presented to the tribunal.

Prosecutor Sultan Mahmud Simon appeared for the state while Advocate Abdus Satter Palwan and Gazi HM Tamim appeared for the accused during the trial proceedings.