BERC orders Petrobangla to return Tk 12,227.44cr to ESF, GDF funds

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission has issued an order against Petrobangla to return Tk 12,227.44 crore to its two original funds -- the Energy Security Fund (ESF) and the Gas Development Fund (GDF) without specific any time frame for the Petrobangla to return the funds.

As per the BERC verdict, Petrobangla has to now return Tk 9,227.44 crore to ESF and Tk 3,000 crore within interest to the GDF which the organization had taken away and used for different purposes.

Both the funds were formed as per the executive order by the BERC to raise funds from the public pocket for the development of the country's gas and electricity sector but Petrobangla has been using the money to implement their projects for ages.

The energy regulator's latest directive which came as the BERC Order No-2022/7, in detail, was released on June 27 and uploaded on its website on the same day.

However, BERC gave its brief order on June 4 raising gas prices by average 23 per cent at retail consumer level.

During the public hearing on gas prices held on March 21, 2022, Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) termed the ESF and GDF as consumers' money which they paid in addition to their bills for gas field development and security purposes. CAB claimed that Petrobangla used some of the funds for different other purposes while deposited to the government exchequer as per a Finance Ministry order.

CAB urged the BERC to return the amount to the original funds and ensure its use only for gas field development and the gas sector's security purpose through a transparent way which will be monitored by consumers' representatives.

"We welcomed the verdict, we hope that Petrobangla will return the fund and it will be used for the development of the country's energy sector in a proper manner," CAB Vice President M Shamsul Alam said.

He said if Petrobangla does not abide by the BERC order, the regulator can punish or fine the responsible officials of Petrobangla for violating the verdict

"If the Petrobangla fails to fulfill its legal obligation, the CAB will move the court to force the organization to implement the order," he added.









