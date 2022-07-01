Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 July, 2022, 1:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BERC orders Petrobangla to return Tk 12,227.44cr to ESF, GDF funds

Published : Friday, 1 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 230
Special Correspondent

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission has issued an order against Petrobangla to return Tk 12,227.44 crore to its two original funds -- the Energy Security Fund (ESF) and the Gas Development Fund (GDF) without specific any time frame for the Petrobangla to return the funds.
As per the BERC verdict, Petrobangla has to now return Tk 9,227.44 crore to ESF and Tk 3,000 crore within interest to the GDF which the organization had taken away and used for different purposes.
Both the funds were formed as per the executive order by the BERC to raise funds from the public pocket for the development of the country's gas and electricity sector but Petrobangla has been using the money to implement their projects for ages.
The energy regulator's latest directive which came as the BERC Order No-2022/7, in detail, was released on June 27 and uploaded on its website on the same day.
However, BERC gave its brief order on June 4 raising gas prices by average 23 per cent at retail consumer level.
During the public hearing on gas prices held on March 21, 2022, Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) termed the ESF and GDF as consumers' money which they paid in addition to their bills for gas field development and security purposes.     CAB claimed that Petrobangla used some of the funds for different other purposes while deposited to the government exchequer as per a Finance Ministry order.
CAB urged the BERC to return the amount to the original funds and ensure its use only for gas field development and the gas sector's security purpose through a transparent way which will be monitored by consumers' representatives.
"We welcomed the verdict, we hope that Petrobangla will return the fund and it will be used for the development of the country's energy sector in a proper manner," CAB Vice President M Shamsul Alam said.
He said if Petrobangla does not abide by the BERC order, the regulator can punish or fine the responsible officials of Petrobangla for violating the verdict
"If the Petrobangla fails to fulfill its legal obligation, the CAB will move the court to force the organization to implement the order," he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
One to walk gallows, 3 get life term in war crimes cases
BERC orders Petrobangla to return Tk 12,227.44cr to ESF, GDF funds
Blue Economy: Dhaka calls for joint efforts to harness marine resources
BD reaffirms commitment to achieve SDG-14
Marginal coastal people's involvement in blue economy a must: Experts
Experts opposes entry into Int'l Energy Charter Treaty
4 more Covid deaths with 2,183 cases
No major militant attack likely: CTTC Chief


Latest News
China not giving material support for Russia’s war in Ukraine: US official
DU's 101st founding anniversary today
Child drowns in Bhola
Teenage boy found dead in pond in Rajshahi
WaterAid Bangladesh launches film ‘Kohonoor’
Two drown in Habiganj
Toll collection on Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga Expressway begins
Teenage girl commits suicide
Youth crushed under train in Khulna
Eid-ul-Azha: Advance train ticket sale begins
Most Read News
'No problem' for Russia if Finland, Sweden join NATO, Putin says
US's $1.3 bn of promised aid delivered to Ukraine
Russia as a threat, China as a competitor: NATO
Education is power
41 DIGs get new offices
Sri Lanka crisis gives India chance to gain sway vs China
Unplanned sand lifting threatens Shah Pori Island embankment
7 killed, 55 feared dead in massive landslide in India
Biden announces US military reinforcements in Europe
Padma Bridge:  A boon for tourism potentials
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft