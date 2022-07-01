Video
No major militant attack likely: CTTC Chief

Published : Friday, 1 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 227
Mamunur Rashid

Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) Chief Md Asaduzzaman said there is no possibility of a major militant attack in the country, as the law enforcers have already destroyed their networks and capacities.
"Terror outfits are no longer capable of carrying out large-scale subversive activities in the country. The law enforcers have been successfully able to root out the militant network and control them with an iron hand," he said.
The CTTC chief said this on the eve of the anniversary of militant attack on Holey Artisan Restaurant in the capital.
On July 1 in 2016, a group of armed terrorists unleashed a horrific attack on Holey Artisan Restaurant at 79 Road, Gulshan in the city, killing 20 people including foreigners and two police officers.
Asaduzzaman said Bangladesh is now considered as the safest country in South Asia as there is no threat of any militant attack in the country.
Bangladesh ranked 40 in the Global Terrorism Index, while England's position is 21 and the United States is 28, he said.
Asaduzzaman, also Additional Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), however, said, "We don't need to be complacent as the security personnel including the CTTC are combating militancy and terrorism with an iron fist."
Bangladesh has      achieved tremendous success in containing terrorism, he said, adding, "We have successfully destroyed militant network and strength through series of well-planned drives. So, they don't have the ability to carry out an attack."
He said once the militants used to target madrasa students to involve them in radical activities. But, later, they started to attract general students, he said.
Militant organizations carried out propaganda to target students of madrasa as well as various schools and colleges and English medium schools, private universities using modern technology, the police officer said.
"But I think, the current generation is much more aware of militancy. The young generation will not be attracted by militants and they will not be involved in militancy," he said.  He hoped that the young generation has already realized that militancy is a wrong approach.
Asaduzzaman said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has adopted a zero tolerance policy against militancy and the capacity of the anti-militant forces including the police has increased.
But in some cases, the militant organizations try to run their propaganda online using technology, he said.
 "So, we are keeping a wary eye on their online activities 24 hours," he also said. About sacked army major Zia, who led Ansar al-Islam, the CTTC chief said Zia is now a fugitive.
"But we are continuing our efforts to arrest him. We are hopeful that we will be able to expose him to the law," he said.
He also said the Prime Minister has approved a project to establish a counter-terrorism and international crime prevention centre.
Under the project, the CTTC conducts anti-militancy activities and arrest militants through intelligence policing too, Asaduzzaman said.
"We are also conducting soft approach activities to prevent the spread of militancy. For example, we are running social awareness activities in 48 districts of the country. We are trying to make aware schools, colleges, universities, madrasa students and public representatives of militancy and anti-social activities," he added.


