Major rivers swell again in northeastern region



The flood situation has deteriorated due to incessant rain on Wednesday. The photo was taken from Kuchai Union of Surma Upazila in Sylhet on Thursday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The FFWC also forecast that in next 24 hours, there is chance of heavy rainfall at places of northern and north-eastern Bangladesh along with Assam, Meghalaya and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal's Jalpaiguri and Sikkim of India.

As a result, basically the major rivers of northern Bangladesh including the Teesta, Upper Atrai, Dharla, Dudhkumar, Upper Karotoa, Tangon, Punarbhaba and Kulikh may rise rapidly at times during this period.

Water level of Teesta river at Dalia, Dharla river at Kurigarm and Dudhkumar river at Pateswari may remain close to danger level in next 24 hours worsening the flood situation in the area.

It forecast that flood situation in Kurigram and Dinajpur districts of northern Bangladesh and Sylhet, Sunamganj, Netrokona, Kishoreganj and Brahmanbaria districts of north-eastern in Bangladesh may remain steady in next 24 hours.

According to the statement of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), so far 92 people have died in the flood-affected districts across the country in last 13 days.

In addition, 9,496 people were affected with various diseases such as vision impairment, diarrhea, skin diseases or sustained snake bites during this period, it said.

Of the casualties, four deaths and 819 infections were reported in the last 24 hours. They died being drowned in flood water and bitten by snakes.

A total of 2,048 medical teams are working in the flood-hit four divisions, said DGHS.

Our Correspondent from Kurigram reports that flood situation worsened further in the district increasing the water levels of the rivers. The rivers of Dudhkumar and Dharla have been flowing above the danger level due to the upstream surge and heavy rainfall. Most low-lying areas and chars (islands) were flooded.

The people are unable to harvest jute from the field and prepare the field for the plantation of T-Aman.

In Nageshwari of the Kurigram, the river water is increasing rapidly due to the upstream surge leaving thousands of people in sufferings as water started entering the houses of most low-lying areas.

The Atrai river was flowing above the danger level in Dinajpur and most low-lying areas in the districts were submerged with flood water. The BWDB officials warned that water level of the Punorvoba, Atrai and Chhoto Jamuna may cross the danger level due to the upstream onrush and heavy rain water.











