Budget for FY23 passed without major changes

The proposed budget of Tk 6,78,064 crore for the 2022-23 fiscal year has been passed in the Parliament on Thursday without any major corrections in the presence of the Prime Minister and Leader of Parliament Sheikh Hasina. The new fiscal year is starting from Friday (July 1) and the new budget will be effective from today.

The budget has been passed by voice vote during a parliamentary session chaired by Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury.

The budget will need the President's approval before it is implemented over the course of fiscal 2022-23.

On June 9, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal presented a draft of the budget to Parliament. In the Parliament considering recovery from the pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war and also keeping ahead six key challenges with containing inflation as the major one.

For this, in the budget of 2022-23 fiscal year, the finance minister has proposed to keep the inflation of the country within 5.6 per cent for the met budget.

The draft was then debated among members of Parliament, but debate on the budget has been limited this year, as it was last year.

The budget of Tk 6,78,064 crore for the 2022-23 fiscal year with a target of 7.5 per cent growth domestic production (GDP).

Of this, a total of Tk 4,31,998 crore passed for other sectors including management and Tk 2,46,066 crore for the annual development programme (ADP). The main goal of the proposed budget of the Finance Minister is to overcome the Covid-19 shock and return the country to the trend of development. As a result, the budget deficit has been set at Tk 2,45,064 crore, which is equivalent to 5.6 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP). The revenue target has been set at Tk 4,33,000 crore. Of this, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) has set a target of collecting tax revenue of Tk 370,000 crore. This income will come mainly from income tax, VAT and import and export duties.

Non-NBR tax will come from Tk 18,000 crore and non-tax receipts have been estimated at Tk 45,000 crore. Tk 98,729 crore will come from foreign sources including grants in the deficit; Tk 146, 335 crore will come from internal sources, out of which Tk 106,334 crore will be taken from the banking sector.











