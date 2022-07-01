Eid-ul-Azha on July 10

Eid-ul-Azha, the second largest religious festival of Muslims, will be celebrated in the country on July 10 (Sunday).

National Moon Sighting Committee declared the date at the Baitul Mukarram Islamic Foundation's conference room on Thursday.

The committee said, "The moon of the month of Zilhajj of the year 1443 was seen in the sky of Bangladesh on Thursday. The holy Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated in the country on July 10 (Sunday)."

Mohammad Awal

Hawladar, Additional Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs presided over the meeting.

The three-day public holiday on the occasion will begin on July 9.

Holidaymakers are expected to start leaving the cities for their hometowns and villages on the evening of July 7 as July 8 is part of the weekend.

Meanwhile, Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated on July 9 in Middle East countries including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.











