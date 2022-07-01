Video
Critics really don't know about Bangladesh's potentiality: PM

She speaks on Padma Bridge success in JS

Published : Friday, 1 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Thursday that the critics of Bangladesh in true sense don't know about the potentiality of the country rather they underestimate the ability of the nation.
"I think those who criticize us actually are underestimating the ability and potentiality of the nation. They are disrespecting (the country)," she said.
The Premier made this remark while delivering her valedictory speech at the Parliament in response to the people who have been criticizing the country since the beginning of the construction of Padma Multipurpose Bridge with self-financing.
"Our critics are actually unaware of the power of their own country, the courage of the people and the power of the people," she said, adding: "Otherwise, why would they interrupt again and again?"
Sheikh Hasina, also the Leader of the House, questioned how will their perception just come to be so mean?, mentioning that they always thought how will technology come and how will success come?
She reminded them that "We have snatched away victory through the war of
liberation. Why can't we (construct the Padma Bridge)?"
 She said these people are always underestimating the capacity of the nation and suffer with a mentality of begging to others all the time.
"Why are we going to lay up our hands?" she posed a question. The Prime Minister said that many people have shown various fears (for the construction of the Padma Bridge with own financing) but she denied all.
The Padma Multipurpose Bridge that opened on June 25 is demonstrating the capacity of Bangladesh, she added.
 Sheikh Hasina said that three issues -- administration, management and good governance-- were needed in implementing such mega projects like Padma Bridge. "I believe that we've these three powers," she observed.
She mentioned that the government had framed a panel of experts comprising world's best experts who monitored and coordinated the technical and other aspects.
"We've kept strong vigilance on the most important issues - -'governance' and 'vigilance'-in implementing the Padma Multipurpose Bridge," she added.    -BSS


