BB unveils contractionary monetary policy to rein in inflation

Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Thursday unveiled a new contractionary monetary policy for the financial year 2022-23 (FY23) aiming to contain rising inflation.

In the new policy it has cut down private sector credit growth by 0.7 percentage points to 14.1 per cent from 14.8 per cent of the outgoing fiscal.

In the mean time it has also raised repurchase agreement (repo) rate by 0.5 percentage points to 5.5 per cent from its earlier 5 per cent. The repurchase

agreement rate is the rate at which the central bank lends money to commercial banks in the event of any shortfall of funds.

The central bank's outgoing Governor Fazle Kabir announced the monetary policy and formally unveiled Monetary Policy Statement for the FY23 on the day.

According to new policy the central bank wants to tighten money supply in the market aiming to contain rising inflation. The regulator has taken the cautious policy stance with a tightening bias in the new monetary policy.

The central bank will introduce a new refinance line of credit for import-substituting products to minimise import dependency and save valuable foreign exchange reserves.

The LC margins for luxury goods, fruits, non-cereal foods, canned and processed foods will be increased comprehensively to discourage their imports.

BB will continue its support to implement the government's ongoing stimulus packages alongside BB's refinance schemes in the face of new adversities, including the Russia-Ukraine war in addition to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A senior BB official in the monetary policy department said the new policy would help in controlling inflation.

In May, consumer prices soared to an eight-year high, with headline inflation rising to 7.42 percent, up from 4.87 percent a year earlier, according to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics. The food inflation rate accelerated to 8.3 percent.

"[Bangladesh Bank's] monetary and credit programmes for FY23 will pursue a cautious policy stance with a tightening bias to contain inflation and exchange rate pressures while supporting the economic recovery process, ensuring the necessary flow of funds to the economy's productive and employment generating activities for long-term economic growth," the central bank said in its statement.











