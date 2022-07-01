Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 July, 2022, 1:24 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BB unveils contractionary monetary policy to rein in inflation

Published : Friday, 1 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 262
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Thursday unveiled a new contractionary monetary policy for the financial year 2022-23 (FY23) aiming to contain rising inflation.
In the new policy it has cut down private sector credit growth by 0.7 percentage points to 14.1 per cent from 14.8 per cent of the outgoing fiscal.
In the mean time it has also raised repurchase agreement (repo) rate by 0.5 percentage points to 5.5 per cent from its earlier 5 per cent. The repurchase
agreement rate is the rate at which the central bank lends money to commercial banks in the event of any shortfall of funds.
The central bank's outgoing Governor Fazle Kabir announced the monetary policy and formally unveiled Monetary Policy Statement for the FY23 on the day.
According to new policy the central bank wants to tighten money supply in the market aiming to contain rising inflation. The regulator has taken the cautious policy stance with a tightening bias in the new monetary policy.
The central bank will introduce a new refinance line of credit for import-substituting products to minimise import dependency and save valuable foreign exchange reserves.
The LC margins for luxury goods, fruits, non-cereal foods, canned and processed foods will be increased comprehensively to discourage their imports.
BB will continue its  support to implement the government's ongoing stimulus packages alongside BB's refinance schemes in the face of new adversities, including the Russia-Ukraine war in addition to the Covid-19 pandemic.
A senior BB official in the monetary policy department said the new policy would help in controlling inflation.
In May, consumer prices soared to an eight-year high, with headline inflation rising to 7.42 percent, up from 4.87 percent a year earlier, according to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics. The food inflation rate accelerated to 8.3 percent.
"[Bangladesh Bank's] monetary and credit programmes for FY23 will pursue a cautious policy stance with a tightening bias to contain inflation and exchange rate pressures while supporting the economic recovery process, ensuring the necessary flow of funds to the economy's productive and employment generating activities for long-term economic growth," the central bank said in its statement.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
One to walk gallows, 3 get life term in war crimes cases
BERC orders Petrobangla to return Tk 12,227.44cr to ESF, GDF funds
Blue Economy: Dhaka calls for joint efforts to harness marine resources
BD reaffirms commitment to achieve SDG-14
Marginal coastal people's involvement in blue economy a must: Experts
Experts opposes entry into Int'l Energy Charter Treaty
4 more Covid deaths with 2,183 cases
No major militant attack likely: CTTC Chief


Latest News
China not giving material support for Russia’s war in Ukraine: US official
DU's 101st founding anniversary today
Child drowns in Bhola
Teenage boy found dead in pond in Rajshahi
WaterAid Bangladesh launches film ‘Kohonoor’
Two drown in Habiganj
Toll collection on Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga Expressway begins
Teenage girl commits suicide
Youth crushed under train in Khulna
Eid-ul-Azha: Advance train ticket sale begins
Most Read News
'No problem' for Russia if Finland, Sweden join NATO, Putin says
US's $1.3 bn of promised aid delivered to Ukraine
Russia as a threat, China as a competitor: NATO
Education is power
41 DIGs get new offices
Sri Lanka crisis gives India chance to gain sway vs China
Unplanned sand lifting threatens Shah Pori Island embankment
7 killed, 55 feared dead in massive landslide in India
Biden announces US military reinforcements in Europe
Padma Bridge:  A boon for tourism potentials
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft