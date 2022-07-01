70 infected with C-19 in Chattogram

CHATTOGRAM, June 30: A total of 70 people were detected positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours after testing 511 samples in 11 Covid-19 laboratories in Chattogram city and the district.

The Covid-19 infection rate is 13.69 percent till Thursday morning.

The total number of Covid-19 patients climbed to 127,205 in Chattogram district after detecting 70 new patients, Dr Ilias Chowdhury, Civil Surgeon of Chattogram, said.

The number of recovered Covid-19 patients reached 125,151 with the recovery of 47 more people. The average recovery rate is 98.86 percent in the district.

With no new deaths recorded during the period, the death toll remains steady with 1,362.