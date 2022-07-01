Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 July, 2022, 1:24 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

70 infected with C-19 in Chattogram

Published : Friday, 1 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 262
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, June 30: A total of 70 people were detected positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours after testing 511 samples in 11 Covid-19 laboratories in Chattogram city and the district.
The Covid-19 infection rate is 13.69 percent till Thursday morning.
The total number of Covid-19 patients climbed to 127,205 in Chattogram district after detecting 70 new patients, Dr Ilias Chowdhury, Civil Surgeon of Chattogram, said.
The number of recovered Covid-19 patients reached 125,151 with the recovery of 47 more people. The average recovery rate is 98.86 percent in the district.
With no new deaths recorded during the period, the death toll remains steady with 1,362.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
70 infected with C-19 in Chattogram
Krishnapad Roy new CMP commissioner
Dhaka's air is 'unhealthy'
Agreement for contractors' appointment signed
RUET hosts  training for students
DNCC on 10-day anti-moquito drive from tomorrow
Govt provides Tk 100cr to nearly 2 lakh disadvantage Khulna people
51 held in anti-drugs drives in city


Latest News
China not giving material support for Russia’s war in Ukraine: US official
DU's 101st founding anniversary today
Child drowns in Bhola
Teenage boy found dead in pond in Rajshahi
WaterAid Bangladesh launches film ‘Kohonoor’
Two drown in Habiganj
Toll collection on Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga Expressway begins
Teenage girl commits suicide
Youth crushed under train in Khulna
Eid-ul-Azha: Advance train ticket sale begins
Most Read News
'No problem' for Russia if Finland, Sweden join NATO, Putin says
US's $1.3 bn of promised aid delivered to Ukraine
Russia as a threat, China as a competitor: NATO
Education is power
41 DIGs get new offices
Sri Lanka crisis gives India chance to gain sway vs China
Unplanned sand lifting threatens Shah Pori Island embankment
7 killed, 55 feared dead in massive landslide in India
Biden announces US military reinforcements in Europe
Padma Bridge:  A boon for tourism potentials
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected]rverbd.com, [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft