Krishnapad Roy new CMP commissioner

The new commissioner was appointed on Thursday (30 June) in a circular issued by Police-1 branch of the Home Ministry's Public Security Division.

Earlier, Saleh Mohammad Tanvir was appointed as CMP commissioner on August 31, 2020.











CHATTOGRAM, June 30: Krishnapad Roy has been appointed as new commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP).The new commissioner was appointed on Thursday (30 June) in a circular issued by Police-1 branch of the Home Ministry's Public Security Division.Earlier, Saleh Mohammad Tanvir was appointed as CMP commissioner on August 31, 2020.