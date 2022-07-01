Agreement for contractors' appointment signed

CHATTOGRAM Jun 30: The agreement for appointment of contractors for packages 2 and 3 of sewage treatment Plant of Chattogram Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (CWASA) have already been signed.

Engineer Ariful Islam Project Director told the Daily Observer that the agreement for third package was held on June 27 last and the agreement for the second package was signed on Thursday.

Engineer AKM Fazlullah, Managing Director of CWASA signed on behalf of CWASA while the representatives of the appointed contractors signed on behalf of their repective organsiations.

Two agreements have been signed in the office of CWASA premises.

It may be mentioned that the Cabinet Committee Government of Purchase (CCGP) approved the proposals for appointment of two Chinese firms as contractors of the project held in a meeeting on June 1 last.

The meeting approved a proposal for the 'Sewerage system establishment project for Chattogram metropolitan' under Chattogram WASA of the Local Government Division to procure construction works under package W3 from joint venture East China Engineering science and technology Co Ltd (ECEC), China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) and The Civil Engineers Limited (TCEL) with Taka 648.88 crore. The meeting also approved another proposal for the 'Sewerage system establishment project for Chattogram metropolitan' to procure construction works under package W2 from joint venture Zhongnan Engineering Corporation Ltd and Sinohydro Corporation Ltd, China with Taka 831.21 crore.

According to CWASA sources, three Chinese for package-2 and two Chinese firms for Package-3 have been submitted. The evaluations of those tenders have been completed and submitted to the Ministry that were placed in the Cabinet Committee of Government Purchase (CCGP) for final approval.

Meanwhile, a total of eleven international tenders for three packages have been submitted for the project in February last. Of them, the contractor for package-1 has already been appointed. It may be mentioned that the entire project has been implemented in six phases. The CWASA invited the tenders for phase-1 which is being implemented first. Phase-1 has been divided into three packages.

Meanwhile on Novemver 23 in 2019, the appointed consultant of the project JV of Erinco SDN BHD, a Malaysian firm had signed an agreement with the BETS Consulting services of Bangladesh, Dev Consultants Limited and the Institute of Water Modelling (IWM) of Bangladesh. The project Phase-1 includes; 182 km long pipeline, manhole and chambers is 3620 numbers, force mains is 3.31 km, realignment of existing utilities, sewerage pump stations are 15 numbers, service lines, house connections, dry weather flow interceptors, sewerage treatment plant 100 MLD (million Litre per Day), etc.

At the western part and the south-east part of Chattogram city including Halishahar catchment area about 34.83 square km, Halishahar, Rampur, Agrabad to construct faecal sludge collection, transportation and treatment system are 300 cubic metre per day at halishahar catchment area and other parts of the city, wherever sewerage facility can not be provided because of constraint in infrastructure construction space, and on-side sanitation improvement at different parts of the city including slums.

The ECNEC meeting has approved the project of taka 3808 crore for Chattogram WASA. Of the total cost, the government will provide taka 3758 crore while the rest taka 50 crore will be provided by the CWASA. The aim of the project is to solve sewerage disposal problems in the port city. After completion of the project, there will be no need of septic tanks in any building in the city as all household septic dirt will directly go to sewerage treatment plant rather Karnaphuli River. The sewage treatment plant will be set up on 165 acres of land in city's Halishahar area.

Since its inception in 1963, the CWASA did not take measures to solve sewage problem. But the present Awami League government took the project.

The project will be implemented in phases dividing the city into six zones. A total of six plants will be installed in the zones. Besides, human excreta and other wastage of septic tanks of nearly 70 lakh people of city directly fall into the river Karnaphuli. One lakh out of six lakh slum families have no access to sanitary latrine and they discharge their excreta through 'kucca' makeshift latrine set up alongside various water bodies. The CWASA started its activities with the supply of 16 million litres of water through 19 deep tube wells, but without sewer system, but without sewer system.

More than 700 numbers of small and heavy industries have been developed on both sides of the river Karnaphuli. The pollutants and wastage of those industries are directly flowing down to the river polluting it heavily.









