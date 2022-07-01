RUET hosts  training for students

RAJSHAHI, June 30: A three-day skill development training workshop for the first year students of Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) began at its conference hall on Thursday.

Institutional Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) initiated the workshop styled "Orientation on Outcome-based Education for Students" aimed at building the students fit for the skill-dependent education system along with the present job markets as a whole.

Over 1,200 students of 14 departments are taking part in the training workshop. -BSS

Vice-chancellor-in-Charge Prof Selim Hossain opened the training as chief guest with IQAC Director Prof Abdul Goffar Khan in the chair, while Additional Director Prof Imdadul Haque welcomed the participating students.

Research and Extension Director Prof Faruque Hossain, Head of the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering Prof Shamim Anwar and Head of the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering Prof Shahidul Islam also spoke.

Prof Selim Hossain urged the new students to acquire knowledge properly to serve the society and the nation as well.

He said the students have enormous scope of becoming skilled human resources after the best uses of the RUET's existing resources and facilities.

Prof Hossain added that the present government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has attached priority to the technical education for bolstering the country's economy and asked the students to supplement the government endeavor wholeheartedly.

BSS

















