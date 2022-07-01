Video
DNCC on 10-day anti-moquito drive from tomorrow

Published : Friday, 1 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 246

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam operates a drone to find out mosquito breeding grounds at Uttara in the capital on Thursday.

A 10-day drone operation will be launched from Saturday (July 2) to find mosquito breeding grounds, said Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atikul Islam while inspecting the mosquito source identification activities with the help of drones in Uttara Sector 4 in the capital on Thursday.
From July 2 to 11, a combing operation will be conducted in every building's roof under the city corporation to find out the source of mosquitoes through sophisticated drones.
The city corporation would create a database of mosquito larvae found in houses with data taken from drones. He called upon the health department, hospitals in the capital and patients to provide accurate information about dengue.
The mayor also said, "I would like to request the dengue victims to give you the correct address. We will not fine you."   
Brigadier General Jobaidur Rahman, Chief Health Officer of DNCC was present among others.     -Agencies




