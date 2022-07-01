

Stop dangerous cattle fattening practices



A news report published in this daily on Wednesday, speaks volumes and also how public health has turned into an apparent toy to play with.



Findings of the report simply re-confirms that laws on preventing sacrificial animals from being artificially fattened , merely remains in paper while authority concerned seems to have turned a blind eye.



Profit mongering dodgy traders and farmers are fattening cows by using lethal hormones which are harmful to human body. They are fattening these diseased and thin animals, purchased at a very low price and applying toxic hormone injections and various chemicals to fatten them.



Even though the detrimental practice remains limited throughout the year, but it turns rampant throughout the country during Eid over growing demand of cattle. Most worryingly, the contraband drugs of cattle fattening are sold directly from pharmacies to hats and markets.



The point, however, consumption of such artificially fattened cattle meat causes significant damage to human health.



Deliberately causing such damage to public health in order to make a quick buck is unquestionably a crime and the culprits must be handed out with exemplary punishment.



However, applying antibiotics, growth hormones, harmful chemicals and steroids are clearly prohibited by the Animal Feed Act 2010, violation of the law results a one a year imprisonment, a Tk 50,000 fine or both.



Although artificial fattening of sacrificial animals goes utterly against the holy spirit of Eid-ul-Adha, sadly this curse peaks during this time by a multiple notches.



When a cow is given steroids, its kidney and liver function is severely hampered. Due to malfunction of kidney, more water is accumulated in its body and the cow looks bigger. This is not cow fattening in its true sense.



For a safe Eid-ul-Adha for all, it is important to ensure that the public is not cheated at cattle markets. Indeed, such a harmful and corrupt business would thrive during one of the holiest festivals of the Islam calendar is never acceptable.



We are not against cattle fattening in general, but, that must be in line with recommended diet based on traditional cattle fattening methods.



We expect such harmful practices of cattle fattening to be brought under the scanner and stopped without fail. Good sense must prevail upon farmers. A countrywide campaign must be carried out to raise awareness among cattle farmers.



It is high time the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries took proper measures in this regard.



Since cattle meat is a great source of our nutrition and food is the first precondition of our survival, ensuring its safety should be the topmost priority for all of us.

