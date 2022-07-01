Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 July, 2022, 1:24 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Protect environment from polythene

Published : Friday, 1 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 247

Dear Sir
World Environmental Protection index, Bangladesh ranked 177th position among 180 other countries estimated by Environmental Protection Index (EPI) in USA two weeks before. Now days, a great menace to the whole environment is the massive usage of plastic carry bags and packings. They are thrown away after usage on streets, parks, footpaths.

The drainage system is stocked with plastics. So, they cause acute water-logging. Even when they are burnt they produce a highly poisonous gas pollute the environment. Jute bag factories are hampered due to plastic bags. They also cause hazard to public health. It is a true fact that if the production of plastic bags is stopped, the economy of our country will be affected surely.

All use polythene indiscriminately in different purposes notwithstanding the adverse consequences on environment .After using polythene; it is thrown here and there which extremely pollutes environment. As a consequence, fertility of soil is decreased and threats to aquatic biodiversity make them vulnerable. The effects of pollution have brought a catastrophic change on human survival. To save environment from polythene law makers should best more strict to eliminate using polythene.

Arafat Hossain Rifat
[email protected]



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Protect environment from polythene
Making hybrid work functioning in Bangladesh
Microplastics and Marine life
Month long split camps
4th wave of corona virus
Our journalism is still very different from theirs
Alarming rise in retinopathy
White supremacy's hypothetical harms and violent delights


Latest News
China not giving material support for Russia’s war in Ukraine: US official
DU's 101st founding anniversary today
Child drowns in Bhola
Teenage boy found dead in pond in Rajshahi
WaterAid Bangladesh launches film ‘Kohonoor’
Two drown in Habiganj
Toll collection on Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga Expressway begins
Teenage girl commits suicide
Youth crushed under train in Khulna
Eid-ul-Azha: Advance train ticket sale begins
Most Read News
'No problem' for Russia if Finland, Sweden join NATO, Putin says
US's $1.3 bn of promised aid delivered to Ukraine
Russia as a threat, China as a competitor: NATO
Education is power
41 DIGs get new offices
Sri Lanka crisis gives India chance to gain sway vs China
Unplanned sand lifting threatens Shah Pori Island embankment
7 killed, 55 feared dead in massive landslide in India
Biden announces US military reinforcements in Europe
Padma Bridge:  A boon for tourism potentials
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft