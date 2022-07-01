Protect environment from polythene





World Environmental Protection index, Bangladesh ranked 177th position among 180 other countries estimated by Environmental Protection Index (EPI) in USA two weeks before. Now days, a great menace to the whole environment is the massive usage of plastic carry bags and packings. They are thrown away after usage on streets, parks, footpaths.



The drainage system is stocked with plastics. So, they cause acute water-logging. Even when they are burnt they produce a highly poisonous gas pollute the environment. Jute bag factories are hampered due to plastic bags. They also cause hazard to public health. It is a true fact that if the production of plastic bags is stopped, the economy of our country will be affected surely.



All use polythene indiscriminately in different purposes notwithstanding the adverse consequences on environment .After using polythene; it is thrown here and there which extremely pollutes environment. As a consequence, fertility of soil is decreased and threats to aquatic biodiversity make them vulnerable. The effects of pollution have brought a catastrophic change on human survival. To save environment from polythene law makers should best more strict to eliminate using polythene.



Arafat Hossain Rifat

