4th wave of corona virus

Corona virus infection in the country has again increased at an alarming rate. In this situation, public health experts think that the fourth wave of corona is going on in the country. According to the latest weekly report of the World Health Organization, Bangladesh has the highest rate of infection growth in the world.



In one week, the number of infected people in Bangladesh has increased by 350 percent. The World Health Organization published this information on their website on June 22.



Concerned parties say that a new sub-variant of Amicron has appeared. This variant is much more contagious. There are more patients in the capital. This number may increase further. Large crowds in particular can speed up the transmission.



Moreover, more people will travel to different places centring Eid-ul-Azha. If the hygiene rules are not strictly followed at this time, the infection of the new wave of corona can be very frightening. And experts are blaming a kind of indifference on everyone as the reason for the sudden increase in corona infections.



Now no one is following the hygiene rules. Many are no longer wearing masks on the streets. Those who have not been vaccinated or taken a single dose will be at higher risk, they said. Those who took 2 doses and booster doses had a slightly lower risk. Spreading the infection among children will greatly increase the risk.



In the meantime, the waves of the three corona have devastated the people in many ways. The country's economy and progress have been challenged.



In this case, it is clear that the fourth wave will cause a big problem. For good reason, we have to think about how to keep the fourth wave at a tolerable level in the light of previous experience. The most urgent need at the moment is to analyse the type of infection, experts say. If we know about this type, we will know how much it can harm us. How intense such a risk can be, how quickly it will spread. Knowing all this, action can be taken accordingly.



If it is seen that people are suffering from corona even after taking booster, then in that case more emphasis should be given on 'isolation' and wearing mask. Hygiene rules should be strengthened in educational institutions. Masks should be made compulsory for everyone. No relaxation is expected.



The World Health Organization (WHO) has identified the virus as an epidemic, as no specific drugs or antidotes have been developed for the treatment of patients infected with the virus by 2020. The Government of Bangladesh has also taken necessary steps to address the issue of corona virus epidemic.



Corona virus is an infectious virus. The infection causes fever, cough, and respiratory problems. If the condition is severe, pneumonia can occur, and the patient may die of asphyxiation.



However, it is less common in people under 18 years of age. Elderly patients who already have diabetes, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), emphysema, etc. have a higher risk of death.



Revealing complex symptoms: Fever begins with a viral infection, followed by a dry cough. About a week later the shortness of breath began. Many patients have to be hospitalized for treatment. So far, the death rate from this disease is low (between 1% and 2%) - but these figures are not entirely reliable. Some parts of Europe are now seeing higher mortality rates.



According to the World Health Organization (WHO), a survey of 56,000 infected patients found that 6% were severely ill - with a risk of lung failure, septic shock, paralysis and death.



In acute symptoms, they have major respiratory problems. Mild symptoms are present in 80% of cases - some people have pneumonia symptoms besides fever and cough.



Past epidemics for which homeopathy has been able to prevent the current corona epidemic and prevention is possible: - Although the rate of corona infection has been declining for some time, it has suddenly started to increase.



No medical system in the world has been able to bring significant success in this treatment so far. In this case, the homeopathic treatment method can show the light of hope.Already in many countries including Italy, Spain, Cuba and India, many corona patients have completely recovered through homeopathic treatment.



Homoeopathic physicians in Bangladesh have already shown signs of success. As a result, we see that various government and non-government organizations, especially the police department, are receiving homeopathic services and are recovering.



Since the treatment of any stage of corona infection does not prescribe any specific medication or treatment in the conventional medical system, the treatment of these patients can be done by applying symptomatic homeopathic medicine to save the life of the patient as well as help in rehabilitating the patient.



Suggestions: * Occasionally wash your hands with soap and water or sanitizer * Do not touch your face, eyes and nose without washing your hands* Cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing * Do not mix with cold or flu * Cooking meat and eggs very well * Do not touch wild animals or domestic animals with bare hands.

