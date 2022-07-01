

Our journalism is still very different from theirs



Looking at the unbelievably extensive coverage of the death of an actor in all mainstream British newspapers including the Daily Telegraph, I quietly laughed for a short while without any kind of expression on my face in front of a popular newsstand in central London. Then I realized that I was laughing for the wrong reason! I failed to grasp the popularity of the British-born actor not only in his home country UK but worldwide.



Richard Burton who married British-American actress Elizabeth Taylor twice established himself as a formidable Shakespearean actor in the 1950s. In 1964, he gave a memorable performance of Hamlet. He was widely regarded as one of the most acclaimed actors of his generation. In mid-1960s, Burton became one of the top box office stars and by late 1960s he was one of the highest-paid actors in the world receiving $1 million or more plus a share of the gross receipts.



I was taken aback by such a massive coverage of his death in virtually all British newspapers because I was seeing it through the lens of Bangladeshi journalism which is still quite different from the Western-style and advanced journalism. Let us take a look, for an example, at the coverage of the recent death of eminent journalist, columnist, poet and writer of the lyrics of the timeless "Ekusher Gaan" Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury in especially print media of Bangladesh.



Most national newspapers allocated just a single or double space to the news of the death of this exceptional multi-talented media personality. There was barely any newspaper that dedicated three columns to the news of the passing of such a great celebrity of Bangladesh who was also a hero of the Language Movement of 1952. If Gaffar Chowdhury was born in the UK or US or any other country and had done for those countries what he did for Bangladesh, the newspapers of those countries would probably write banner headlines at his death.



What is a banner headline and why are they written?



According to a simple definition, a banner headline is a heading or caption of an extremely important news story printed in extra-large letters across the top of the front page of a newspaper. They are primarily written to draw the attention of the readers to big news. As defined by the New York Times, "a banner headline is typically one that stretches across a newspaper's front page or website. It uses jumbo letters and bold type to convey the magnitude of a news item, pushing other articles out of its way."



Many years ago, the Toronto Star, Canada's largest newspaper published its lead news on introduction of just a 5-cent payment for each plastic bag at the grocery stores in Ontario under a banner headline. Previously, the plastic bag was free.



Again like in London in 1984, I looked at the banner headline for the news of such a trivial matter and laughed. And again I laughed for the wrong reason! Because I still had the Bangladeshi-style journalism in the back of my mind. I overlooked the impact of the payment of just 5 cents for each plastic bag on the pocketbook of millions of people in Ontario.



Just a few days ago, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the $3.6 billion dream bridge of Bangladesh built with entirely country's own money across the vast Padma River directly connecting the nation's capital to 21 southwestern districts. The 6.15-kilometer-long river crossing in Bangladesh was the most challenging infrastructure project in the nation's 51-year history.



The bridge has opened up enormous economic opportunities for Bangladesh, promoted the image of the country around the world and glorified its history as a proud, self-reliant, courageous and determined nation.



According to my journalism education that I received from both the newsroom and classroom in America, the opening of the longest ever river crossing in the country built at the own initiative of Bangladesh creating an amazing example of inspiration deserved a massive coverage with full eight-column banner headlines in all national newspapers. But sadly most newspapers of Bangladesh failed to live up to what people expected of them. The occasion was downplayed as a host of Bangladeshi newspapers didn't provide the coverage it definitely deserved with banner headlines.



Out of a journalistic curiosity, I looked at the e-paper, which displays the exact image of the print edition, of four English-language daily newspapers of Bangladesh. Of them, only one newspaper came out with a banner headline on the opening of Padma Bridge while two newspapers devoted six columns or less each and one newspaper gave only three columns to the biggest development story of the country since independence.



Moreover, the coverage of the historic event was undercut by the front-page advertisements that captured 50 percent or more space of most newspapers.



What drove the editors of many Bangladeshi newspapers to refrain from writing banner headlines for such a significant development story? What are they saving their banner headlines for -- any terrible news about a big natural calamity? They should count how many times the New York Times and the Washington Post, two finest newspapers in the world write banner headlines for big stories every year.

Banner headlines are written not only for the bad news of big natural calamities but also for the good news of big achievements like the opening of the Padma Bridge.



These are some of the recent banner headlines of the New York Times. "JUSTICES DENY BID BY TEXAS TO SUBVERT VOTE" (New York, Saturday, December 12, 2020), "'HEALING IS COMING': US VACCINATIONS BEGIN" (New York, Tuesday, December 15, 2020), "ON TAPE, TRUMP PUSHES GEORGIA TO 'FIND' VOTES" (New York, Monday, January 4, 2021), "TRUMP INCITES MOB" (New York, Thursday, January 7, 2021), "HOUSE PREPARES ARTICLE OF IMPEACHMENT" (New York, Saturday, January 9, 2021) and then just a one-word banner headline "IMPEACHED" (New York, Thursday, January 14, 2021).



On May 11, 2018, Bangladesh's first satellite "Bangabandhu-1" was successfully launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida. With this historic launch, Bangladesh became the 57th nation in the world and fourth in South Asia after India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka to have its own satellite. A symbol of the nation's aspirations, the satellite has been bridging the digital divide in the country and contributing to economic growth and employment. It was another big development story of Bangladesh which deserved banner headlines in all national newspapers without questions.



Why are the editors of many Bangladeshi newspapers so restrictive in providing banner headlines to events that clearly deserve it? What is the rationale behind most Bangladeshi newspapers' policy of giving conservative coverage to big national events with regional and even international importance? If conservative coverage of big incidents would make a newspaper prominent or increase its reputation, then the New York Times and the Washington Post would never write banner headlines so frequently for every big event in America and the world.



There is nothing wrong in providing banner headline to any big news item or a major government policy or decision that will have an impact on the life of millions of people. This is a standard policy of all high-quality newspapers around the world. And let us be honest here! As far as journalism is concerned, we have to learn a lot of things from newspapers like the New York Times, the Washington Post and the Times of London but they have nothing to learn from us.

The writer is a Toronto-based

journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun as a guest columnist











One day in 1984 when I was in London participating in a three-month journalism fellowship as the lone representative from Bangladesh, I woke up to find banner headlines in almost all British newspapers with a large photograph of a man. The news was about the sudden death of a celebrity. It was the famous British actor Richard Burton who died of a stroke at his home in Switzerland. He was 58.Looking at the unbelievably extensive coverage of the death of an actor in all mainstream British newspapers including the Daily Telegraph, I quietly laughed for a short while without any kind of expression on my face in front of a popular newsstand in central London. Then I realized that I was laughing for the wrong reason! I failed to grasp the popularity of the British-born actor not only in his home country UK but worldwide.Richard Burton who married British-American actress Elizabeth Taylor twice established himself as a formidable Shakespearean actor in the 1950s. In 1964, he gave a memorable performance of Hamlet. He was widely regarded as one of the most acclaimed actors of his generation. In mid-1960s, Burton became one of the top box office stars and by late 1960s he was one of the highest-paid actors in the world receiving $1 million or more plus a share of the gross receipts.I was taken aback by such a massive coverage of his death in virtually all British newspapers because I was seeing it through the lens of Bangladeshi journalism which is still quite different from the Western-style and advanced journalism. Let us take a look, for an example, at the coverage of the recent death of eminent journalist, columnist, poet and writer of the lyrics of the timeless "Ekusher Gaan" Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury in especially print media of Bangladesh.Most national newspapers allocated just a single or double space to the news of the death of this exceptional multi-talented media personality. There was barely any newspaper that dedicated three columns to the news of the passing of such a great celebrity of Bangladesh who was also a hero of the Language Movement of 1952. If Gaffar Chowdhury was born in the UK or US or any other country and had done for those countries what he did for Bangladesh, the newspapers of those countries would probably write banner headlines at his death.What is a banner headline and why are they written?According to a simple definition, a banner headline is a heading or caption of an extremely important news story printed in extra-large letters across the top of the front page of a newspaper. They are primarily written to draw the attention of the readers to big news. As defined by the New York Times, "a banner headline is typically one that stretches across a newspaper's front page or website. It uses jumbo letters and bold type to convey the magnitude of a news item, pushing other articles out of its way."Many years ago, the Toronto Star, Canada's largest newspaper published its lead news on introduction of just a 5-cent payment for each plastic bag at the grocery stores in Ontario under a banner headline. Previously, the plastic bag was free.Again like in London in 1984, I looked at the banner headline for the news of such a trivial matter and laughed. And again I laughed for the wrong reason! Because I still had the Bangladeshi-style journalism in the back of my mind. I overlooked the impact of the payment of just 5 cents for each plastic bag on the pocketbook of millions of people in Ontario.Just a few days ago, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the $3.6 billion dream bridge of Bangladesh built with entirely country's own money across the vast Padma River directly connecting the nation's capital to 21 southwestern districts. The 6.15-kilometer-long river crossing in Bangladesh was the most challenging infrastructure project in the nation's 51-year history.The bridge has opened up enormous economic opportunities for Bangladesh, promoted the image of the country around the world and glorified its history as a proud, self-reliant, courageous and determined nation.According to my journalism education that I received from both the newsroom and classroom in America, the opening of the longest ever river crossing in the country built at the own initiative of Bangladesh creating an amazing example of inspiration deserved a massive coverage with full eight-column banner headlines in all national newspapers. But sadly most newspapers of Bangladesh failed to live up to what people expected of them. The occasion was downplayed as a host of Bangladeshi newspapers didn't provide the coverage it definitely deserved with banner headlines.Out of a journalistic curiosity, I looked at the e-paper, which displays the exact image of the print edition, of four English-language daily newspapers of Bangladesh. Of them, only one newspaper came out with a banner headline on the opening of Padma Bridge while two newspapers devoted six columns or less each and one newspaper gave only three columns to the biggest development story of the country since independence.Moreover, the coverage of the historic event was undercut by the front-page advertisements that captured 50 percent or more space of most newspapers.What drove the editors of many Bangladeshi newspapers to refrain from writing banner headlines for such a significant development story? What are they saving their banner headlines for -- any terrible news about a big natural calamity? They should count how many times the New York Times and the Washington Post, two finest newspapers in the world write banner headlines for big stories every year.Banner headlines are written not only for the bad news of big natural calamities but also for the good news of big achievements like the opening of the Padma Bridge.These are some of the recent banner headlines of the New York Times. "JUSTICES DENY BID BY TEXAS TO SUBVERT VOTE" (New York, Saturday, December 12, 2020), "'HEALING IS COMING': US VACCINATIONS BEGIN" (New York, Tuesday, December 15, 2020), "ON TAPE, TRUMP PUSHES GEORGIA TO 'FIND' VOTES" (New York, Monday, January 4, 2021), "TRUMP INCITES MOB" (New York, Thursday, January 7, 2021), "HOUSE PREPARES ARTICLE OF IMPEACHMENT" (New York, Saturday, January 9, 2021) and then just a one-word banner headline "IMPEACHED" (New York, Thursday, January 14, 2021).On May 11, 2018, Bangladesh's first satellite "Bangabandhu-1" was successfully launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida. With this historic launch, Bangladesh became the 57th nation in the world and fourth in South Asia after India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka to have its own satellite. A symbol of the nation's aspirations, the satellite has been bridging the digital divide in the country and contributing to economic growth and employment. It was another big development story of Bangladesh which deserved banner headlines in all national newspapers without questions.Why are the editors of many Bangladeshi newspapers so restrictive in providing banner headlines to events that clearly deserve it? What is the rationale behind most Bangladeshi newspapers' policy of giving conservative coverage to big national events with regional and even international importance? If conservative coverage of big incidents would make a newspaper prominent or increase its reputation, then the New York Times and the Washington Post would never write banner headlines so frequently for every big event in America and the world.There is nothing wrong in providing banner headline to any big news item or a major government policy or decision that will have an impact on the life of millions of people. This is a standard policy of all high-quality newspapers around the world. And let us be honest here! As far as journalism is concerned, we have to learn a lot of things from newspapers like the New York Times, the Washington Post and the Times of London but they have nothing to learn from us.The writer is a Toronto-basedjournalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun as a guest columnist