Workshop on preventing drug abuse held in three UZs



A workshop on prevention of drug abuse was held in Kalai Upazila Parishad auditorium in Joypurhat on Wednesday. The upazila administration organized the programme in association with Joypurhat District Department of Narcotics Control. Kalai UNO Tuktuk Talukder presided over the workshop conducted by Upazila Youth Development Officer AKM Rawshan Alam. Assistant Director of the DNC Md Rafiqul Islam and Kalai Police Station OC SM Moinuddin also spoke at that time. photo: observer

ATRAI, NAOGAON: Atrai Upazila administration organized the workshop in the Upazila Parishad conference room on Wednesday morning.

Atrai Upazila Parishad Chairman Ebadur Rahman was present as chief guest at the programme with Atrai Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Ikhtekharul Islam in the chair.

Atrai Upazila Awami League (AL) President Nripendranath Dutta Dulal, Upazila Parishad Female Vice-Chairman Mumtaz Begum, Assistant Director of Naogaon District Department of Narcotics Control Lokman Hossain, Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Kazi Mohammad Anik Islam and Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Atrai Police Station (PS) Lutfar Rahman, among others, were also present at that time.

CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR: A workshop on prevention of drug abuse to formulate an integrated action plan for building social movement to prevent drug abuse was held in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

Chirirbandar Upazila administration organized the programme in the Upazila Parishad conference room on Monday morning.

Former Foreign Minister and Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee in the Ministry of Finance Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali, MP, was virtually present as chief guest at the programme with Chirirbandar UNO Ayesha Siddiqua in the chair.

