Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 July, 2022, 1:23 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Workshop on preventing drug abuse held in three UZs

Published : Friday, 1 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 218
Our Correspondents

A workshop on prevention of drug abuse was held in Kalai Upazila Parishad auditorium in Joypurhat on Wednesday. The upazila administration organized the programme in association with Joypurhat District Department of Narcotics Control. Kalai UNO Tuktuk Talukder presided over the workshop conducted by Upazila Youth Development Officer AKM Rawshan Alam. Assistant Director of the DNC Md Rafiqul Islam and Kalai Police Station OC SM Moinuddin also spoke at that time. photo: observer

A workshop on prevention of drug abuse was held in Kalai Upazila Parishad auditorium in Joypurhat on Wednesday. The upazila administration organized the programme in association with Joypurhat District Department of Narcotics Control. Kalai UNO Tuktuk Talukder presided over the workshop conducted by Upazila Youth Development Officer AKM Rawshan Alam. Assistant Director of the DNC Md Rafiqul Islam and Kalai Police Station OC SM Moinuddin also spoke at that time. photo: observer

A workshop on prevention of drug abuse to formulate an integrated action plan for building social movement to prevent drug abuse was held in three upazilas (UZs)- Atrai Upazila of Naogaon, Chirirbandar Upazila of Dinajpur, and Kalai Upazila of Joypurhat, in recent times.
ATRAI, NAOGAON: Atrai Upazila administration organized the workshop in the Upazila Parishad conference room on Wednesday morning.
Atrai Upazila Parishad Chairman Ebadur Rahman was present as chief guest at the programme with Atrai Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Ikhtekharul Islam in the chair.
Atrai Upazila Awami League (AL) President Nripendranath Dutta Dulal, Upazila Parishad Female Vice-Chairman Mumtaz Begum, Assistant Director of Naogaon District Department of Narcotics Control Lokman Hossain, Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Kazi Mohammad Anik Islam and Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Atrai Police Station (PS) Lutfar Rahman, among others, were also present at that time.
CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR: A workshop on prevention of drug abuse to formulate an integrated action plan for building social movement to prevent drug abuse was held in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
Chirirbandar Upazila administration organized the programme in the Upazila Parishad conference room on Monday morning.
Former Foreign Minister and Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee in the Ministry of Finance Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali, MP, was virtually present as chief guest at the programme with Chirirbandar UNO Ayesha Siddiqua in the chair.
Chirirbandar Upazila AL Acting President Babu Sunil Kumar Saha, its General Secretary Principal Md Ahsanul Haque Mukul, women Upazila Parishad Female Vice-Chairman Laila Banu and Chirirbandar PS OC Bazlur Rashid, among others, were also present at the workshop.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Workshop on preventing drug abuse held in three UZs
Women get sewing machines in Gazipur
10 get life term in three murder cases
Santhia girls suffer for want of school building
Three found dead in 3 dists
Groundnut growers expect bumper production
Two minor children drown in Lalmonirhat
Cancer-affected Jannatul wants to live


Latest News
China not giving material support for Russia’s war in Ukraine: US official
DU's 101st founding anniversary today
Child drowns in Bhola
Teenage boy found dead in pond in Rajshahi
WaterAid Bangladesh launches film ‘Kohonoor’
Two drown in Habiganj
Toll collection on Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga Expressway begins
Teenage girl commits suicide
Youth crushed under train in Khulna
Eid-ul-Azha: Advance train ticket sale begins
Most Read News
'No problem' for Russia if Finland, Sweden join NATO, Putin says
US's $1.3 bn of promised aid delivered to Ukraine
Russia as a threat, China as a competitor: NATO
Education is power
41 DIGs get new offices
Sri Lanka crisis gives India chance to gain sway vs China
Unplanned sand lifting threatens Shah Pori Island embankment
7 killed, 55 feared dead in massive landslide in India
Biden announces US military reinforcements in Europe
Padma Bridge:  A boon for tourism potentials
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft